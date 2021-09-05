-
Hello there,
In normal tabs, "Web Search" option appears when selecting text. In private tabs, such option does not appear.
Could you please add "Private Search" option in private tabs when selecting text?
P.S. Firefox mobile has "Private Search" option in private tabs when selecting text. I want same feature.
Vivaldi is really great browser. Thank you all for your great jobs.
-
I posted about this exact thing here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/110666/no-search-in-private-tabs/6
And this is a patch from Cromite that solves the problem:
https://github.com/uazo/cromite/blob/840de2392a42e10b706270bde082c984bef76ee1/build/patches/Disable-smart-selection-by-default.patch#L5
Please, Vivaldi developers, add this patch to Vivaldi. It's impossible to use private tabs and do any sort of research. It also makes the privacy worse when I have to copy and paste to do manual searches. So from a usability perspective and a privacy perspective, this patch is necessary.