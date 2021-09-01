@solidsnake Since you’re asking… Don’t think this has a chance. Command chains can use links and therefore Javascript code acting on the page, the opposite isn’t true. Links cannot have the functionality a command chain has. Obviously this could still be implemented, but the resulting speed dials/bookmarks wouldn’t be bookmarks anymore, just fields/entries that react on click to run internal commands. It would be a mess. If you’re mouse‐centric gestures and menu entries should be good enough. The best way to trigger command chains remain custom shortcuts and quick commands imo. Opening the startpage, the bookmarks page, or the panel with a click and then looking for your desired command chain and then clicking said command chain is awkward.

edit: However, one possibility I could imagine being implemented is custom buttons which can be placed in the UI with custom functionality (including command chains of course). This would be the optimum for a click based workflow.