Command chains in Speed dial/Bookmarks
-
solidsnake Ambassador
I propose a feature for adding command chains in the speed dial. That way command chains can be executed very effective with only one click in the speed dial.
With the current implementation, only custom menu item or mouse gesture are available for mouse only.
Actually, to achieve this, the current bookmarks should support command: prefix in the URL field, before the actual command or chain name. As is currently case with javascript: for bookmarklets.
What fellows Vivaldians think about this feature?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@solidsnake Since you’re asking… Don’t think this has a chance. Command chains can use links and therefore Javascript code acting on the page, the opposite isn’t true. Links cannot have the functionality a command chain has. Obviously this could still be implemented, but the resulting speed dials/bookmarks wouldn’t be bookmarks anymore, just fields/entries that react on click to run internal commands. It would be a mess. If you’re mouse‐centric gestures and menu entries should be good enough. The best way to trigger command chains remain custom shortcuts and quick commands imo. Opening the startpage, the bookmarks page, or the panel with a click and then looking for your desired command chain and then clicking said command chain is awkward.
edit: However, one possibility I could imagine being implemented is custom buttons which can be placed in the UI with custom functionality (including command chains of course). This would be the optimum for a click based workflow.
-
solidsnake Ambassador
@luetage I see your point.
But, bookmarks already support javascript code, so they are not URL exclusive.
The addition is for commands. See it as expansion of the Vivaldi's functionality. Just one more place to invoke the command or command chain.
This will not break or change in any way the bookmarks functionality as it is now.
It will even cover the need for custom buttons. There will be one place for defining both bookmarks and commands, as there is a bookmarks bar but not command bar, except for several buttons spread over status bar.
-
Pesala Ambassador
I am surprised this got no votes since 2021. I would use it if it were possible.
- Shortcuts are hard to remember unless used frequently, and the logical choice might already be used for something else.
- Easy to execute mouse gestures are in short supply
- A custom speed dial icon makes the target obvious
- The obvious solution is to allow buttons to be added to a speed dial area; one could have four or more buttons on one speed dial.
- One should even be allowed to launch external programs this way