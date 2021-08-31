Open Bookmark in Another Profile
I noticed that the option "Open Link in Another Profile" is available in the link context menu. I would like an "Open Bookmark in Another Profile" in the bookmark context menu. It would make logging into a site where I have multiple logins much easier & faster.
How can this excellent "missing capability" request have had merely two votes, til now? C'mon peeps!
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
This feature needs more Votes. Would make the Workflow at work so much easier!