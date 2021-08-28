Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
This feature is an important one. A user should be able to easily scroll up and down a page. This is available in opera browser, Firefox, and a good number of browsers.
Opera yes, but in Firefox I never saw this feature. Could you share how to enable it in Firefox?
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.