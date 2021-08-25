Active tab not accented well on dark themes
-
The color of the active tab does not differ from the others tabs, if the theme background color is set to dark gray. There is a “highlight” color and even an “accent” color in the theme settings, but the active tab is denoted for some reason by the common background color.
The only difference between the active tab and other now is a small indistinguishable stroke around the icon.
Is it possible to make paint the background of the active tab in the color specified as an “accent” or make specific setting?
A little quest: what tab is active on screenshot?
Current settings:
-
@guigirl thank you very much, trying
-
Wow, worked
CSS for right tabbar:
.tab-strip .active .tab-header { background: var(--colorAccentBg); }
‘colorAccentBg’ is overrided by defined by opened page theme-color meta tag, as I understand, so better to use exact color;
I'm satisfied, result:
/* Inactive tab */ .tab-strip .tab-header { color: #999; } .tab-strip .tab { opacity: 0.7; } /* Hover tab */ .tab-strip .tab:hover:not(.active) .tab-header { color: #ddd; } /* Hover & active tab opacity */ .tab-strip .tab:hover, .tab-strip .tab.active { opacity: 1; } /* Active tab */ .tab-strip .active .tab-header { background: #01579b; color: white; } /* Groupped active tab */ .tab-strip .active.tab-group .tab-header { background: #5e35b1; color: white; } /* Groupped Indicator bg */ .color-behind-tabs-on .tab-indicator { background-color: #280680; } /* Active indicator */ .tab-group-indicator .tab-indicator.active, .color-behind-tabs-on .tab.active + .tab-group-indicator .tab-indicator.active { background-color: #9162e4; }
-
do the CSS overrides somehow sync across systems?
it still is a general issue that dark themes don't work well. it seems pretty undesirable to have the active tab be the background color
-
mib2berlin
@raylu
Hi, user scripts are not synced, they are not even officially supported.
I have my scripts in a cloud folder so all my devices use this folder for user scripts, so I sync them myself.
Cheers, mib