The color of the active tab does not differ from the others tabs, if the theme background color is set to dark gray. There is a “highlight” color and even an “accent” color in the theme settings, but the active tab is denoted for some reason by the common background color.

The only difference between the active tab and other now is a small indistinguishable stroke around the icon.

Is it possible to make paint the background of the active tab in the color specified as an “accent” or make specific setting?

A little quest: what tab is active on screenshot?





Current settings:



