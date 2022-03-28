We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
six × nine = ?
@potmeklecbohdan Yes, we're striking back!
It’s definitely way better here than on NowWhat, I can say
@guigirl Whoaaa, too much Math! :runningaway:
@doctorg Actually there is an emoji for that (I didn’t expect it to)
@potmeklecbohdan I meant: running away, without such stinky gas
I always remember this when thinking about the answer.
I remember some computer language I was looking into, Pilot or some such, the program didn't really come with a manual though so I decided to look at a hex dump for keywords. So buried in the code I find that one of the keywords is "What is the meaning of life". If you type that in at the command prompt ... well, you know what it does,
@guigirl
I was obviously thinking of The Empire strikes back.
Solve as quickly as possible:
1×2×3×4×5×6×7×8×9×0=?
You'd be surprised. Actually I think the test here would be how quickly someone DOES solve it - anyone who solves that in less than a second is probably not human
@guigirl Beep boop. Boop beep?
(Medal to the first person who gets the reference!)
@guigirl My post was meant as «Yes, you're right, I was thinking of The Empire…» But we were wrong cause you were thinking of Gremlins (Return of The Jedi?) & I didn't even notice it . So let's stick to HHGTTG & MP…
@guigirl We should not venture outside HHGTTG & MP. It's far too complicated.
@guigirl Aaargh! I forgot about Dr Who (actually, I don't know that TV show).
@guigirl said in six × nine = ?:
It's a lifestyle!
I'm terribly sorry, I didn't know.
@guigirl You beat me. I was about to take a glimpse at that page…
There's an interesting blog post featured on that very page:
@crimsonshade You are presuming that they haven't seen it before.
Mind you, solving the question I first thought it was would still take <5 seconds, as I've only memorized factorials up to 7. Multiplying by 8 and then 9 in my head is simple, and multiplying by 10 trivial.. But then again, once you realize that's not a 10 the problem just ... disappears.