More customization options and widgets on start page
lavender29
Add a:
clock widget
notes
weather
calender
email
contacts
news
widget
Could even add a feature like tab for a cause, an option to add adverts whose revenue goes to a charity
Even add daily wallpapers like the windows lock screen
I'll vote for this If you ask me,
Clean looking new tab with articles worth reading.
The dashboard has now been implemented in version 7.0: https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-7-0/
This offers most of this functionality, and you can add sites as custom pages for the rest
