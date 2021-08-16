Excellent idea Rasheed. I've really fallen in love with tab stacking, and currently it just feels like an afterthought of a feature because it definitely could use some polishing.

I used to use just "Activate in recently used order" with "Always activate related tab" ticked, but now I've switched to "Activate left in tab order" to avoid the issue you're describing (and guigirl's description of it working as intended).

A feature I'd love to see personally as a stack-fan would be to lock the second tab level per default per new open tab - not necessarily a tab stack "yet", but having it shown per default makes drag'n'dropping A LOT easier.

Also, currently, in order to clean up ones stacks, to take a couple of tabs from one stack and move them into a brand new stack, one has to move the tabs out of the stack, then select them again, then create the new stack. Why not just keep the current stack level intact when moving more than 1 tab out of a stack, and then automatically keep the moved tabs in a new stack - or maybe make it an option to keep ones browsing experience tab focused.

It should be noted, that I've tried to keep tab stacks intact using the window manager, but even that could use some love (why am I limited to only managing the current window and not other windows?

So if this thread was about venting, I've gotten it out of my system as well .