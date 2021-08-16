Vivaldi's Tab Stacking should be improved
Hi,
When it comes to Two Level and Accordion stacking, it would be nice if you are inside a stack and you close the last tab (from left to right) that you remain inside the stack. Now you will automatically go to some other tab or stack, unless the stack is positioned as last tab on the tabs-bar.
Also, with Two Level stacking, it would be nice if you could have an extra ''Show Closed Tabs'' button, now I keep having to search for it because I'm used to seeing it in the standard tabs-bar. So what do you guys think and is everything clear?
@rasheedholland If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
Yes, perhaps I should make a request. But now I remember why I posted it over here. Because another thing I noticed is that if you are using Two Level stacking, then the last opened tab inside the stack is not being displayed when closing the tab that's to the left of the stack. So instead the first tab inside the stack (from left to right) is being displayed, this is what I consider to be a bug. Can you still follow me?
Hi,
Will this ever be improved or what? As a workaround I now always open an unused tab as the last tab, so that I can remain inside a tab stack when closing the last tab from the stack. Come on guys, this is crazy.
Pesala Ambassador
@rasheedholland See Settings, Tabs, New Tab Position:As Tab Stack with Related Tab
I don't believe this setting is related to my request, it doesn't fix the problem.
I think you may have misunderstood me, but I'm not sure. I will describe the problem one more time. And thanks for your reply.
Basically, let's say you have 4 tab stacks from left to right obviously. And let's say, in each tab stack you have 4 tabs open. If you close the last tab in tab stack 1, 2 and 3, you will always end up in another tab stack. So from tab stack 1, you will end up in tab stack 2 et cetera. But this doesn't happen if you close the last tab in tab stack 4, because it's the last one.
Long story short, I would like to remain in the tab stack, when closing the last tab inside a stack, no matter if you're using Two Level or Accordion Tab Stacking. Is it now more clear to you? And BTW, none of the tab settings will fix this problem. I'm personally using the ''Activate Right in Tab Order'' setting when closing a tab.
Yes sorry, perhaps I should have made it more clear that you should test it with the ''close to right tab'' setting.
Obviously when you choose the ''close to left tab'' setting it works differently, but then you will still end up in another tab stack when you close the first tab from a tab stack, so it's the same problem.
So bottom line is, there should be an option that you will always stay in a tab stack when closing the first or last tab inside a stack, because to me it's not logical at all how it currently works. If I have opened multiple news articles related to the same website, and I want to read them one by one, why would I want to switch to another unrelated tab stack, know what I mean?
Yes, I guess it depends on how you use the browser. I personally prefer to ''activate the right tab'' when closing a tab. That's because I often select text to perform a Google search and then I close the active tab, so ''activate the left tab'' wouldn't make any sense.
Basically, tab stacking to me is like a ''browser inside the browser'' concept. So when I'm inside a tab stack with all kinds of related tabs, Vivaldi should never switch me to another tab stack (or tab), it's annoying as hell. Also, in theory, the ''always activate related tab'' option should solve certain problems, but it doesn't always work as expected.
Yes, it looks like Vivaldi often gets confused by this setting.
And BTW, for now I have switched to the ''close to left tab'' setting to avoid switching from tab stack, eventhough it's not my preference. Another solution is to always open a new and inactive tab as last tab, which of course isn't a real solution, but more of a workaround. But I guess I will need to make a request to get the attention of the developers.
BTW, to make it more clear why I prefer to use the ''close to right tab'' option, it's because I like to load links in the background. So most of the time I middle-click on links, and after I'm done with the active tab, then I proceed to the other related tabs to the right. And I just realized that if I use the ''Search Google for'' function in the right-click menu, tabs always open in the foreground, so that wasn't a good example.
I'm not sure if I understood everything, but like I said, it all comes down to settings, and we all have our own preferences. Bottom line is, there should be a new setting called ''never leave tab stack''. So no matter what other tab settings you have applied, this setting should prevent Vivaldi from switching to another tab stack, when you close the first or last tab inside a stack, it's as simple as that.
RedSnt Supporters
Excellent idea Rasheed. I've really fallen in love with tab stacking, and currently it just feels like an afterthought of a feature because it definitely could use some polishing.
I used to use just "Activate in recently used order" with "Always activate related tab" ticked, but now I've switched to "Activate left in tab order" to avoid the issue you're describing (and guigirl's description of it working as intended).
A feature I'd love to see personally as a stack-fan would be to lock the second tab level per default per new open tab - not necessarily a tab stack "yet", but having it shown per default makes drag'n'dropping A LOT easier.
Also, currently, in order to clean up ones stacks, to take a couple of tabs from one stack and move them into a brand new stack, one has to move the tabs out of the stack, then select them again, then create the new stack. Why not just keep the current stack level intact when moving more than 1 tab out of a stack, and then automatically keep the moved tabs in a new stack - or maybe make it an option to keep ones browsing experience tab focused.
It should be noted, that I've tried to keep tab stacks intact using the window manager, but even that could use some love (why am I limited to only managing the current window and not other windows?
So if this thread was about venting, I've gotten it out of my system as well .
Thanks for the support buddy. I haven't been that active on this forum so that's why I didn't see your reaction. Hopefully Vivaldi will fix this problem. And yes, tab stacking really is way more handy than I expected.
BTW, I totally forgot to post this, weirdly enough there is another much needed feature missing from the tab stacking option and that is that you should be able to ''stack tabs from host'' from within a stack. So let's say you are inside a stack and you have opened some sites from facebook.com and also from instagram.com, you should be able to open a stack which separates both domain names. Good idea or not?
Sadly enough, tab stacking has still not been improved, very disappointing!
And another thing that should be improved is that when you ''stack tabs by hostname'' then when you close tabs inside a stack, it might close to a tab that is inside another tabstack, simply because this website B was opened via website A.
This is dumb as hell, Vivaldi should simply always close to the left or right tab inside the same tabstack, depending on your configuration. So as soon as tabs are stacked it should track tabs correctly. Do you guys understand what I mean?
Will we ever get such a feature, can anyone upvote this?