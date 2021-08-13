Address bar not updating
frozencompass
The address bar does not update when navigating in certain cases.
YouTube is an easy example. You can watch a video and copy the URL to share it with someone. Then you can navigate to different videos and copy the URL again, only to find out that you're accidentally sharing the previous video again, because the address bar never updated. Refreshing the page doesn't update the URL either.
This can be worked around by using the Share button in the webpage itself, but it seems very wrong behavior that we can't rely on the browser.
mib2berlin
@frozencompass
Hi, work as expected on Youtube, please check your address bar settings.
I have:
Cheers, mib
This is reliably reproducible when you edit the URL in the address bar. If you edit it (just remove a character and put it back, but don't press enter), the address is stuck and will never change in that tab when you navigate to a different page. To get rid of the issue, you need to use another tab.
I have noticed this issue for a long time, and I was never sure if it was a bug or a feature.
I'm on Vivaldi v4.1.2369.10 and my address bar settings are exactly as shown in the screenshot above.
@ntoskrnl If you press ESC (twice) it will reset the URL. But yeah it's a bug, hopefully fixed in next snapshot. I just hope someone's actually reported it...
@pathduck Thank you, highlighting the address bar and pressing Esc works.
confirmed misbehaving as you described, please file a bug report
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
@ian-coog Reported as VB-82181.
panamavibes
I discovered the same problem when viewing a blog. The address bar gets stuck on the previous address even though the page is showing the contents of another page.
Vivaldi is experiencing some serious bugs lately.
Same problem too. Glad I'm not alone.
dmkroslindale
I just added a new post on this. Same issue.
I have this same issue, started back in June, still unresolved: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63446/address-bar-doesn-t-update-url-after-navigating-to-a-new-page?_=1637632506742
I am having this same problem since June of this year, too. I don't think this problem will ever get fixed.
darkretailer
Probably the same error
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/68959/wrong-address-in-hidden-address-bar?_=1637952835077
As of today it's still unresolved. It's annoying having to keep hitting ESC.
Any idea when it'll be sorted?
Still an issue almost a year later. Anyone been able to make it work? Escape doesn't work reliably for helping it. If I change the end of the address multiple times, it sometimes gets stuck on the previous URL, even using escape.
Hello,
April 2024, issue still not solved.
Easy step to reproduce:
- On a site A, go to the address bar and type the address of a site B
- Hit ALT+ENTER to directly open a new tab with site B
- Back to the tab of site A: the address is still site B
- Hit ESC (with focus on address bar) can correct or refresh the URL (site A)
Hope is will be solved... one day...
Benouith.
@benouith Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
mib2berlin
@mib2berlin I saw it but that was fixed long ago.
mib2berlin