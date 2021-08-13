The address bar does not update when navigating in certain cases.

YouTube is an easy example. You can watch a video and copy the URL to share it with someone. Then you can navigate to different videos and copy the URL again, only to find out that you're accidentally sharing the previous video again, because the address bar never updated. Refreshing the page doesn't update the URL either.

This can be worked around by using the Share button in the webpage itself, but it seems very wrong behavior that we can't rely on the browser.