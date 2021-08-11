Add an option to open quick commands searches in another tab INSIDE the current tab stack
As the title says.
At the moment it is possible to search on the web using a search engine though quick commands, but it is only possible to open the tab with the search result in a new tab, that ends up outisde the current active tab stack. It would be useful to have an option that makes the search results open in a new tab which remains inside the current tab stack.
At the moment, if I search something using the quick command bars, it opens the search results in a new tab, because I have this option enabled. It would be useful to have an additional option to have the new tab open inside the current tab stack (or create a tab stack with the current tab and the search results tab), just like what happens with new links opened using the middle click of the mouse.
carlinmack
It would be nice if searching with the Quick Command bar would behave in line with the settings:
- New Tab Position -> As Tab Stack with Related Tab
- Tab Stack Options -> Open Tabs in Current Tab Stack
I imagine the option would be inset under the "Open Links in New Tab" option shown in the picture below
Previous tickets for this request which are stale:
@carlinmack Please don’t create duplicate topics. Vote for the original topic, and comment on it to give it some attention.
carlinmack
@Pesala the moderator left both of these up previously when they moved them from the automotive forum so I didn't expect that there was such a policy
@carlinmack The moderator corrected an error when moving topics in bulk, that is why many were moved from the Automotive forum.
Please read the help on creating feature requests.