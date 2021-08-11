Move Vivaldi menu button to right
-
I often find it difficult to quickly see how many tabs I have open at a quick glance because I can easily mistake the Vivaldi menu button for just a pinned tab. I ended up deciding to display it as a horizontal menu, but that uses up space on my screen. A good solution to fix this issue, in my opinion would be to move the button to the right hand side of the tab bar, or at least have an option for it.
-
@thescorb0 Try Settings, Appearance, Menu, Menu Icon.
Moving the icon to the right of the tab bar is not a good solution. That is where the Trash Can, Minimise, Restore, and Close Window buttons reside.
-
I guess so. Maybe it could have an option to move it to the bottom of the sidebar, just above the settings button?
-
@thescorb0 What if the Panel Toolbar is closed?
Try Tabs on the left or the bottom.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
I'm a right handed user and most mouse movements happen on the right side of the screen. For this ease of use I am also using vertical right taskbars on Windows and Linux and moved the macOS dock vertical right as well. It's quite uncomfortable for me to move the mouse all the way to the top left corner to access the Vivaldi menu.
I think if the top right position was a wrong choice, Google and Microsoft and Mozilla would have received lots of negative feedback, but I see none searching google and mozilla public issues.
I understand Vivaldi wants to stand out with it's own stubborn personality, but this hurts my user experience. You want it there top left, that's fine, but please allow moving it with a switch in the settings.
This is hilariously the only reason that prevents me from using it as the main browser.
Thanks
-
@gigel What would you suggest be done with the window minimize, restore/maximize, and close buttons?
As a workaround, you could customise the Home Button context menu in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, and add whatever menus you need there.
Long-click or right-click on the Home Button displays the context menu.
-
@Pesala said in Please allow choosing top right position for the Vivaldi menu:
@gigel What would you suggest be done with the window minimize, restore/maximize, and close buttons?
I'm sorry I don't understand what has that to do with the menu
-
@Pesala said in Please allow choosing top right position for the Vivaldi menu:
you could customise the Home Button
I don't see a home button like yours. I only see a trash symbol.
-
@gigel Would you move them to the left edge, or to the left of the menu button?
In Firefox, the Menu Application menu is below the close button, where I have placed my Home Button.
My Home Button menu has just what I need. You could add all of the menu folders if you want.
-
@gigel The Home button is by default left of the URL field. It can be moved anywhere by holding down Ctrl (Cmd) or by right-click, edit, customise toolbar.
You seem to be using a Native window, so your Trash can is on the second row, not left of the minimize button.
-
@Pesala said in Please allow choosing top right position for the Vivaldi menu:
Would you move them to the left edge, or to the left or the menu button?
again, I fail to see what Window manager decorations/buttons have to do with Vivaldi.
Let me express again in images:
In Firefox, Chrome, Edge, I see this button: https://i.imgur.com/HaxUr0F.png
In Vivaldi, that button is on the top left corner: https://i.imgur.com/QwDj98l.png
My feature suggestion is Vivaldi to allow me in a setting to move that button to the top left corner like Chrome/Firefox/Edge
-
@gigel I understand, but it would be at the right of the Address Bar, not at the Top Right of the Tab Bar. It is currently at Top Left of the Tab Bar.
I suggested a workaround for you to implement now without having to wait for an option to be implemented.
-
@Pesala said in Please allow choosing top right position for the Vivaldi menu:
My Home Button menu has just what I need. You could add all of the menu folders if you want.
I want to have the entire button menu items available, not selections of it.
I have managed to drag the Home button to the top right end, but I don't see how to make it display the Vivaldi menu instead of navigating to home page/blank page when I click it.
-
@Pesala said in Please allow choosing top right position for the Vivaldi menu:
it would be at the right of the Address Bar, not at the Top Right of the Tab Bar.
top right is fine, it doesn't matter if is Address or Tab bar. all other browsers have it in the Address bar anyway, not in Tab bar (see the screenshot I posted)
But I don't see how do enable it...
-
@gigel said in Please allow choosing top right position for the Vivaldi menu:
I don't see how to make it display the Vivaldi menu instead of navigating to home page/blank page when I click it.
As I said, Click and hold (long click), or right-click to show the context menu.
There is no simple way to add the entire menu at once. You would need to add folders for each menu, and add all of the items to each folder.
-
@gigel This has previously been requested as: Move Vivaldi Menu Button to Right.
Please vote for that. It currently only has one upvote after almost a year.
-
@Pesala said in Please allow choosing top right position for the Vivaldi menu:
As I said, Click and hold (long click), or right-click to show the context menu.
this is what I see after right click - edit - customize toolbar. then what? How do you add a menu item from the main button menu?
-
@gigel Better read the help topic on Customize Application and Context Menus.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Edit Home Button