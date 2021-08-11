I'm a right handed user and most mouse movements happen on the right side of the screen. For this ease of use I am also using vertical right taskbars on Windows and Linux and moved the macOS dock vertical right as well. It's quite uncomfortable for me to move the mouse all the way to the top left corner to access the Vivaldi menu.

I think if the top right position was a wrong choice, Google and Microsoft and Mozilla would have received lots of negative feedback, but I see none searching google and mozilla public issues.

I understand Vivaldi wants to stand out with it's own stubborn personality, but this hurts my user experience. You want it there top left, that's fine, but please allow moving it with a switch in the settings.

This is hilariously the only reason that prevents me from using it as the main browser.

Thanks