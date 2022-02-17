Calendar for mobile
rustiklopp
Please make calendar for mobile that can be sync with the desktop version
Komposten Translator
Notes can already sync between Android and Desktop
Please make the calendar panel available for mobile version, same as the desktop version. And allow sync with Google or other calendars.
The vivaldi calendar can already be linked and synced using the Davx5 app from Fdroid store.
But this method is not easy for begginers.
I suggest a separate app like Google calendar.
Obiwan2208
I recommend you use OneCalendar.
Can handle directly CalDAV accounts such the Vivaldi Calendars, this has a special bonus: will not use the device calendar, so any apps will haven't access to your calendar appointments.
The only drawback is that in the free version you can't use different colours when you have several calendars in same account.
jesuscarlosvazquez
@TahsinNHR I want calendar on Vivaldi Android
If the calendar of the Windows version would be also available on Android and sync with it, I wouldn't need a different calendar app anymore (right now I use Nextcloud for that, which is a bit awkward to operate on a smartphone, but at least works).
So, I support the request to implement a syncable calendar to the Android version of Vivaldi.
@abdellahb Android sync is necessary. Is there an easy to follow tutorial anywhere for F-Droid & DAVx setup?
@Obiwan2208 How do you connect your Vivaldi calendar to OneCalendar? I use local calendars on Vivaldi so maybe that's the problem, but I can't figure out how CalDAV and Web Calendar work to set those up.
Obiwan2208
@Syberyah Obviously it won't works if the calendar is local, must to be on server for it works.
Open lateral menu
Accounts; Add account, select CalDAV
Fill up the boxes:
User name. [email protected]
Password. your pass
Server. https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars/[email protected]
(replace "user" with your user name) and hit Connect
Then your calendar will then be added. If you have several calendars in your account you'll able to select which calendars you wanna add.
Enjoy!
@Syberyah @Obiwan2208 Never mind my last post (which I have since deleted); I found Vivaldi's tutorial for setting it up, and I think I got it working now!