xandork Supporters
The clock is great, the pomodoro timer is especially helpful for getting me to rest my eyes for a couple minutes, but I find it off-putting that the only two places it can go are on the status bar, or left of the address bar. I'm used to glancing up and to the right for information like that (Ubuntu user), so I'd love to be able to put the clock on the right side of the search bar, if that's in any way possible.
@xandork Vote for Customisable Toolbars to get more options for where to place buttons.
Toolbars are now customisable. Open the Toolbar Editor to move the Status Bar clock to the right of the search field on the Address Bar.
@xandork It is now also possible to move the Status Bar clock to the Tab Bar, where the Trash Icon lives by default.