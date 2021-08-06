Option to centre URL on address bar
I think it would be cool to be able to move the text displayed in the address bar from the left to the middle
I am waiting for this function. In addition, I dream about reducing the width of the address bar.
mib2berlin
@bobkraj @Thescorb0
Hi, you can add this with some custom CSS, I use:
/* Title: UrlBar Spacing - Centered Address Field [CSS Only Version] * URL: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60045/urlbar-spacing-centered-address-field-css-only-version * Description: Adds a flexible margin around the Addressfield, depending on width of the window. The window can be dragged by clicking the margins. * Author(s): @nomadic, @luetage, and @sjudenim * CopyRight: No Copyright Reserved */ /* --- START CONFIGURATION --- */ .UrlBar { --widthOfAddressBar: 60%; /* Number of extensions including the hidden toggle button */ --numberOfExtensions: 1; } /* --- END CONFIGURATION --- */ .UrlBar { -webkit-app-region: drag; /* Allow dragging window from UrlBar */ display: grid; grid-template-columns: 1fr minmax(min-content, var(--widthOfAddressBar)) 1fr; /* Do Not Edit */ --buttonWidth: 34px; --extensionsLeftBorderWidth: min(6px, calc(var(--numberOfExtensions) * 6px)); --extensionsWidth: calc(max(var(--numberOfExtensions), 1) * var(--buttonWidth) + var(--extensionsLeftBorderWidth)); }
Information how to add custom CSS to Vivaldi: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
Original thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60045/urlbar-spacing-centered-address-field-css-only-version?_=1631090262384
Cheers, mib
@bobkraj I know, I tried suggesting that too but a helper just said that "empty space is wasted space", i disagree though.
+1 to that with nowadays screen resolutions aligning the address bar to the left not only looks bad and is less functional, but also - especially when using panels - seems to be a bit ridiculous as it looks as if it was the address of panel, not the main window (pic rel)
I think the address bar not only should be centred but also it's width should be adjustable (not everyone needs 2km of address bar). It would give loads of additional space on sides of it that ciuld be used for bookmarks, tabs etc.
Pesala Ambassador
@WIXAPOL This request is an old one. One can now customise the toolbar in various ways, e.g. moving the search field to the left of the URL field. The fields are resizable, so you can give more space to the search field and less to the URL field.
Buttons from the Status Bar can be moved up to the Address Bar before the URL field.
The request is actually to centre the text in the URL field, which seems a bit odd to me. I think it would be distracting to have it move depending on its length, but that is why we have a feature requests forum. Not everyone has the same likes and dislikes.
@Pesala said in Option to centre URL on address bar:
(...) moving the search field to the left of the URL field. The fields are resizable, so you can give more space to the search field and less to the URL field.
Buttons from the Status Bar can be moved up to the Address Bar before the URL field.
How can I do that?
Pesala Ambassador
@WIXAPOL Drag the separator between the URL field and the Search field.
The default toolbar setup now includes flexible spacers to centre the URL field on the Address Bar.
Pesala Ambassador
This request was DONE long ago.