Discord unable to hear or talk
-
When trying to use discord in the browser I can't hear or talk to my friends. I can hear other sounds but not communication, and they can't hear me. I have given the Microphone and Audio permissions to the website, and also under windows privacy. It works on Microsoft Edge but not Vivaldi.
-
CodeProgrammer
I too am having this issue in Vivaldi. Discord in the browser works for Microsoft Edge, but not Vivaldi. Any help as to what settings would fix this issue would be greatly appreciated.
-
My discord (web version) won't open. Just a white sheet. It's the same in the private window.
Everything works in the Opera.
I'm on the latest version of Vivaldi.
Do you have the same thing?
Upd. A day later, the discord started working again.
-
CodeProgrammer
Still not working for me. Hey @Vegvi does Discord work for you or no?
-
@orionrion hey, is your cam fine working on discord?(when you're logged in using vivaldi, i use discord web browser as well).
my cam doesn't seem to work for some reason even after all the permissions required are granted.
ps- anyone else who's facing the same problem and figured how to fix it, kindly let me know. thank you.
-
Cattywampus
Is there a fix yet for the microphone using Discord?
When change microphone to allow, it changes back to Ask.
I also removed any ad blocking for Language Sloth on Discord.
-
Brokenhill42
I'm also having this issue in July 2024! Edge works though.