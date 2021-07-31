Option to reduce website RAM usage
Can you maybe add an option to compress the website RAM usage or a lite mode in the browser?
stardepp Translator
If you have multiple tabs open in Vivaldi, you can right-click on a tab and press "Hibernate Background Tabs" and all tabs except the current tab will be stopped so they don't use any CPU an RAM. Alternatively you can do this with a keyboard shortcut.
@stardepp Can you maybe add the option that Edge has to automatically hibernate tabs after some time?
stardepp Translator
@fannste94 I am not a programmer.
Opera GX has some nice featurres, to limit RAM usage, CPU browser and data bandwith, among a lot of other things... that would be nice to have XD
Vivaldi 6.7 is released, with the ability to auto hibernate tabs after a period of inactivity
