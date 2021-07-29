Google Chrome groups similar history entries, but Vivaldi shows every single entry.

If Google Translator is used, there is every translation in the history list.

It looks like:

time Google Translator

time Google Translator

time Google Translator

time Google Translator

...

time Google Translator

A huge number of useless occurrences of the same. This makes it difficult to find what you need in history.

Please make it possible that history from the same site was automatically grouped, and if necessary, it could be expanded.

It might look like this:

- time Site 1 + time Google Translator (93) - time Site 3 ... - time Site 10

You can click on the ‘+’ sign and expand if you need more details.