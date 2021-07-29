Autogrouping in history panel
-
Smartsquirrel
Google Chrome groups similar history entries, but Vivaldi shows every single entry.
If Google Translator is used, there is every translation in the history list.
It looks like:
time Google Translator
time Google Translator
time Google Translator
time Google Translator
...
time Google Translator
A huge number of useless occurrences of the same. This makes it difficult to find what you need in history.
Please make it possible that history from the same site was automatically grouped, and if necessary, it could be expanded.
It might look like this:
- time Site 1 + time Google Translator (93) - time Site 3 ... - time Site 10
You can click on the ‘+’ sign and expand if you need more details.
-
-
@Smartsquirrel Combining "common" entries will help a lot. And I suspect will improve the performances too
This forum is an excellent example. 42 entries will become 12 with grouping or 1+12 with double grouping):
Ideally, the grouping should be
/History root (current way, 42 entries)
///Per Site AND/OR (this forum, 1 master group)
//////Per Tab Title (12 grouped entries)
We could go even further (optionally) storing one entry per tab title but I fear would remove some valid records, on several sites.