add ability to assign mouse buttons to certain "keyboard shortcuts" (may need to also add one or two)
-
garfield1022
In Opera 12.x, there was a keyboard shortcut to set up:
Go to next page (like if you're in search engine, or paginated forum), you could set up an actual mouse button to go "next", like the keyboard shortcuts of "shift x (fast forward), or shift z (rewind - this goes all the way back to the first page).
I would like to be able to assign my button 8, and 9 (since 6 and 7 ALREADY do back / forward in history), to do fast forward / rewind.
G
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
First relevant request I found. Currently I need this only for one simple thing, to be able to switch fast between previuos and next tab (I know about ctrl+pgup/dn, but it's a third of a meter cmon). For years I have been using 3rd party addon to do this simple thing. After today's revisit of settings I found out that now additional mouse buttons has action by default to go fast backward & forward in history of curret tab, which seems to be not adjustable anywhere in the settings.
Pls make possible to add mouse btns as shortcuts, it's huge amount of customization of UX.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kovdraman Try using Rocker Gestures. This feature request may never get done, as it has only 1 vote after four years.
-
@Pesala Yeah, one vote and by me xD
But I still think that it's not that hard work to implement this for amount of control user gets from it.
Rocker is another thing which I dont want to get used to after years.