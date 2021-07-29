VAB-4374

Hi,

Suggestion to implement a Autoclose Duplicate Tab.

For common accessed Sites and to avoid searching for them to reopen as well as moving around through many Tabs.

Once you open a Tab, if it's already open, Auto closes the previous one.

It would be a List for the sites to behave that way:

Ex:

Forums

Router

...

May have filters, exceptions...

You may like to keep 2 Tabs of the same Site, in a Group and the Daily used which renews each time.

--

Would be good for Desktop as well.

Thank you