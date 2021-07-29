-
VAB-4374
Hi,
Suggestion to implement a Autoclose Duplicate Tab.
For common accessed Sites and to avoid searching for them to reopen as well as moving around through many Tabs.
Once you open a Tab, if it's already open, Auto closes the previous one.
It would be a List for the sites to behave that way:
Ex:
Forums
Router
...
May have filters, exceptions...
You may like to keep 2 Tabs of the same Site, in a Group and the Daily used which renews each time.
--
Would be good for Desktop as well.
Thank you
-
Pesala Ambassador
Download the latest Snapshot to try out this new feature Duplicate Tabs - New Tabs & Windows Feature.
-
@Pesala said in Tabs | Autoclose Duplicate:
Thx!
BTH,
This is an Android FR
We may need to wait a bit more to manage it from Android itself.
-
Please add the (Auto)close Duplicate Tabs feature.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/110314/android-tabs-pin-unpin-close-duplicates