Kanji-Name-Maker: I'll Rename your nickname to Kanji-Name.
Do you have a request?
Tokyo Olympic will be held without spectators.
Let's show omotenashi here instead.
@shifte You know my name, bring on the kanjis ^^
@luetage
Thanks for the request.
luetage = "流斗詠詩" (It's pronounced lu-to-ei-ge)
流 means "meteor"
斗 means "dipper" (Big Dipper)
詠 means "compose"
詩 means "poem"
Me Too!
Pasudakku ?
@shifte Well done, thanks. So in emoji this would be something like…
️️
@pathduck
pathduck = ”鳩巣立" (It's pronounced pathdatu)
鳩 means pigeon.
巣立 means leave the nest.
Duck became a pigeon...
@luetage
”流斗詠詩” is a cool name!!
There are no ducks in Japan?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@鳩巣立 lol, apparently your transformation is complete!
@pathduck
I don't see duck.
The problem is that "鳩巣立" is not a cool name...sorry...
Would you do another one? What would be @Ruarí ?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@pathduck
Osaka is doing this?
This is GOOD!!
Where did you learn the Roman alphabet(ローマ字)?
@shifte said in Kanji-Name-Maker: I'll Rename your nickname to Kanji-Name.:
Where did you learn the Roman alphabet
I learned it in school, first grade or so I think
(Google Translate also shows the romaji )
@luetage
Ruari = 龍蟻（It's pronounced ryu-ari）
龍 means Dragon.
蟻 means Ant.
@pathduck
Seriously!?
I thought Roman alphabet(ローマ字) was only used by Japanese people...
-
@shifte More a challenge than a request
Pronounced as "Tee Be(e) Gee Be(e)"
or "Tea Be Gee Be"
@tbgbe
This is very difficult.
Please give me some time.
-
Yeah, you don't mess with Ruarí!
-
@tbgbe
"Tea Be Gee Be" =「紅茶麦酒是非」
「紅茶麦酒是非」means "ambitious to tea and beer".