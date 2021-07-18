Add music in the background
RecentForce99
Quiet, calm music would look very good in such a browser, with a huge number of functions.
This has already been implemented by OperaGX. I don't see anything wrong for you to do either. Moreover, I would like to listen to something new.
The ability to choose music from several options, adjust the volume and upload your own.
I hope the community will support me.
lonewolf901
@RecentForce99 yes i agree it would be great to have this featured
@RecentForce99 Just open a playlist as a web panel. Set it to use the Desktop version of the web page so that it plays when the panel is closed.
@Pesala
this doesn't work with local playlists/music
@lonewolf901
but some weeks ago, I faced the same "problem" (I didn't know, that there's already a feature request for this).
I've VLC installed at my computer and I read, that you can enable a webinterface for VLC. after doing this, you can add the interface as webpanel (like @Pesala suggested). the interface is ugly as f*** and I didn't found some better working skin, but it works like a charme
try that so long (if you have vlc also installed)