Stats
-
I'm fairly new to the blogging platform on Vivaldi, though its WordPress skeleton is wonderfully familiar.
What I've not been able to work out is why there are no stats for the blog, as in vanilla WordPress blogs. Is this a security/tracking issue?
If not, would having basic stats for the blog platform be possible?
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Done on
-
@HughSK Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80750/what-about-stats Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Community & Services Feature Requests