why does color change constantly in top bar?
recently installed Vivaldi and choose the standard theme.
now I am surprised that the color of the top bar, (where the tabs sit) does constantly change color. I do not like that,
How can I make my prefered color choice that sticks to constant color???
mib2berlin
@ardsur
Hi, open vivaldi://settings/themes/ and edit the theme.
Uncheck "Accent color from active page".
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin my problem solve, thanks a lot for the quick detailed answer.
uberprutser
Thanks for that, the colour change was annoying me
I just select the "Subtle" theme which does not have accents enabled by default. The "Subtle" theme fits in better with my desktop theme too. I'm an XFCE user who thinks that the Windows NT 4 interface was the pinnacle in Windows UX design.
Are there actually people out there who like the distraction of their browser UI constantly changing colour?
How much of the UI? There are themes where the accent color is used only for the active tab and the address bar - that works for me.
Highlighting of tabs such as below I find is essential, rather like having a speedometer in a motor vehicle to check your speed. But that is really my limit as regards colour changes in any UI.
Anything else I find too distracting.
Perhaps we should both get out more...