I use Kucoin.com regularly. Until a few weeks ago it worked fine in Vivaldi for years..

I need to select logout from a dropdown menu, but it is impossible to do. It acts like I clicked outside of the menu and it just disappears.

This works fine in the current version of Firefox, so their website isn't completely broken, if at all.

Logging out from financial sites is a critical security practice.

You need an account to test this, but accounts are free and you don't need to do their KYC, etc. just to test this.