Vivaldi 4.1.2352.3 (64-bit) in Windows 10 Pro, 20H2

I have set "As last tab" for the position of new and duplicated tabs.

This works as usual in a single tab.

If I want to open a link in a new tab in a tab group or duplicate a tab from the group, the new tabs are opened right next to the tab group I am currently using.

This for me surprisingly and absolutely unfamiliar - and also unwanted!

The behavior already showed up in the last 3s snapshots and has not changed with the 4s version.

Which tab settings do I have to change so that all new or duplicated tabs are opened at the end of all tabs without exception?

