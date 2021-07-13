Tab position setting does not work correctly for tab groups
Vivaldi 4.1.2352.3 (64-bit) in Windows 10 Pro, 20H2
I have set "As last tab" for the position of new and duplicated tabs.
This works as usual in a single tab.
If I want to open a link in a new tab in a tab group or duplicate a tab from the group, the new tabs are opened right next to the tab group I am currently using.
This for me surprisingly and absolutely unfamiliar - and also unwanted!
The behavior already showed up in the last 3s snapshots and has not changed with the 4s version.
Which tab settings do I have to change so that all new or duplicated tabs are opened at the end of all tabs without exception?
DoctorG Ambassador
@ibinado Had you tested current 4.1.2355.3? Same issue?
Duplicate/new tab in tab stack opens for me with internal 4.1.2356.1 in last (=right) pos of tab stack.
4.1.2355.3 has not been offered to me yet. I'm waiting for tomorrow's restart - then we'll see.
I hope that it works.
Sorry. For me it also works with the 4.1.2355.3 not.
Hello,
I have the same issue with Duplicate Tab Position in Tab Stack (group).
New Tab Position works as expected. But duplicated tab is always opened Next to Original Tab in Tab Stack.
The last version where I tested it is 6.4.3160.34 (Stable).
Please, it works for you @DoctorG?
DoctorG Ambassador
@jerry21 Fails for me in 6.5.3202 Snapshot.
Duplicated tab in a group i next to current tab.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Thank you.
VB-101910: "Duplicate Tab Position doesn't work correctly in Tab Stack"
DoctorG Ambassador
@jerry21 Confirmed now.