In Extension Setting page, there is an option to set extension either enabled 'on all sites', 'on specific sites' and 'on click'.

This settings is directly from Chrome without modification. While available in Vivaldi, it does not seem to work.

Even if 'enabled on click' is chosen, the extension is still enabled on all sites.

Some extension are useful but not necessarily trustworthy. It is an essential security feature to enable extensions on demand, only when needed.

There is an earlier post on this issue, but since it is not limited to the Windows version, but seems to be present on all platforms as a missing feature, I am creating this post.

Hope this will be implemented soon!