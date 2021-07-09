All three of the Close Tab behaviors pay no respect to tab stacks when selecting which tab to move to.

For example, I'm using the Close Tab Activation setting "Activate Left in Tab Order", and whenever I'm in the first tab in the stack and close it, it moves me to the last tab in the previous tab stack over. I recognize that technically that is the tab left of my current tab, but I'd rather it stay inside the same stack.

In my opinion the default behavior should be to stay within the same stack, but if that isn't intuitive for most people I'd at least like an option to keep it in the same stack.