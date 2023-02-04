Functionality like OneTab
And I don't mean stacking. When I have lots of tabs open I want to press a shortcut key or button to have all my open tabs archived in a list and then closed.
Here's OneTab's page: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/onetab/chphlpgkkbolifaimnlloiipkdnihall?hl=en
@beos Save Open Tabs as a session.
@pesala I think BeOS means "Save and Close, except active tab/stacked tab".
By the way, session management is still a bit... clumsy.
This extension is a lifesaver, but I am worried it might be a spyware in disguise like some other extensions that eventually got banned from various stores.
Even worse, it is closed source.
Can you add something similar to Vivaldi?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@beos Hi, Vivaldi already has something very similar:
Quick Commands:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/quick-commands/
Window Panel:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/window-panel/
Quick Commands need a little more love from the devs, like being able to resize it, and also to be able to close tabs directly.
@pathduck I used OneTab for many years, before V [hence by now it's seven years since i last used it, so the following might be wrong coz i've overlooked/forgotten something about OT?]. I'd have thought that possibly V's more analogous [albeit still not directly comparable] native function for the OP's request, might be Sessions... especially if then combined with @LonM's brilliant Advanced Panels mod ... ?
@pathduck I was thinking of a menu item in the "tab" context menu, next to "Close Tab", combined with a view that lists all the tab groups/sessions that has been closed by you.
I guess until then I have to continue using OneTab...
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@beos Something like this?
See:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
You can add the [All closed tab] entry in any context menu you want.
derDay Supporters
@beos
please upvote the existing feature request ....from you
Vivaldi has made a ton of stuff for using tabs over the last years. Great! But there is still no easy way to share, give, send etc. your stacks and tabs and notes and bookmarks and... from Vivaldi to whatever the user likes.
Since OneTab isn't available on Android, users there are a little worse off than users on Windows. Unless the Windows user is using Vivaldi on Android tablet and/or smartphone too
We need a way - that works across platforms - to save or share or disseminate all the tabs that got opened and perhaps stacked or sorted for the very reason to save it for a longer or shorter while.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@swiggi Do you know the function synchronize tabs?
This allows you to view and use your tabs from other Vivaldi.
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-browse/android-tabs/#Sync_Tabs
@swiggi Vote for Sync Saved Sessions.
Meanwhile, you can share the *.bin file that contain the details for saved sessions, including Tabs, Stacking, and Tiling.
Just archive them and send them to other Vivaldi Users by email.
Other browsers may not support tiling and stacking.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Pesala said in A way to save, share, etc like OneTab:
@swiggi Vote for Sync Saved Sessions.
Meanwhile, you can share the *.bin file that contain the details for saved sessions, including Tabs, Stacking, and Tiling.
Could you kindly explain what this file is?
-
@stardepp Yes. How does that help me when I need to share my open urls to someone on Edge, for example?
-
@Pesala Thank you for your suggestion.
Other browsers may not support .bin files either?
Would software and platform security not have you zip the file too, to give your file just a tiny chance to survive emailing or otherwise sending it?
Either way, I don't see a reasonable use case for users willingly scurrying the app or program file system for a file, no matter how useful.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@stardepp said in A way to save, share, etc like OneTab:
Could you kindly explain what this file is?
The Binary files contain the data for the saved sessions. It is simple to transfer them to another installation of Vivaldi on another PC. Just email the archive and extract the contents to the sessions folder on the other PC. (I am unsure about Linux and Mac versions, but assume that they can read the *.bin files).
Obviously, transferring sessions with stacking and tiling is not going to work with other apps. The best one can do is export bookmarks as an HTML file and import that.
-
RasheedHolland
You already have the excellent OneTab extension, however it stores all saved websites as one long list. But if Vivaldi had such a feature, it could also save websites per tab stack. This feature is handy if you have opened many websites and you're running low on RAM. And sometimes it's also handy to remove clutter, so with this built-in feature you could send certain tab stacks to OneTab, which isn't possible with the current extension of course.
-
@RasheedHolland What is wrong with saving the current tabs and windows as a session?
-
RasheedHolland
@Pesala said in How about adding a OneTab feature to Vivaldi?:
@RasheedHolland What is wrong with saving the current tabs and windows as a session?
Check out the OneTab extension, it gives you more control and you don't actually have to save all tabs if you don't want to. To me it's way handier than saved sessions. I do use the ''Startup with Last Session'' feature, but in certain cases when you have a lot of tabs open, it's better to send all tabs to OneTab.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@RasheedHolland One can already save selected tabs, current window only, or all windows. I think that is adequate.
There are already a bunch of feature requests to improve the management of sessions, which has not improved since it was first introduced.