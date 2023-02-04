Vivaldi has made a ton of stuff for using tabs over the last years. Great! But there is still no easy way to share, give, send etc. your stacks and tabs and notes and bookmarks and... from Vivaldi to whatever the user likes.

Since OneTab isn't available on Android, users there are a little worse off than users on Windows. Unless the Windows user is using Vivaldi on Android tablet and/or smartphone too

We need a way - that works across platforms - to save or share or disseminate all the tabs that got opened and perhaps stacked or sorted for the very reason to save it for a longer or shorter while.

