Pinned tabs in the vertical tab bar should always be displayed on top of the tab list!
Vivaldi 4.0.2312.36: I arranged the TAB BAR vertically on the RIGHT SIDE. If there are a lot of tabs, you always have to scroll all the way up to get to the pinned tabs. This takes a long time with a large number of tabs and is very cumbersome. Therefore, the pinned tabs should ALWAYS be displayed at the top of the vertical tab bar - regardless of how many tabs are in the list! That would be very useful and helpful!
Try Ctrl+1
What should CTRL+1 do? It has no effect.
OK, CTRL+1 selects the first tab but does nothing else. It does not bring the pinned tabs into view.
@peterpanino It is the default shortcut for Switch to Tab 1.
Go to Settings, Keyboard, Tab to set your own preferred defaults.
I have more than 8 pinned tabs. Do I have to remember the associated number for each pinned tab?
@peterpanino Try the Window Menu (Alt+W) or use the Tab Cycler.
PeterPanino
Selecting a specific tab is useless. I need to bring the Pinned Tabs into view to click on one of them!
I.e., the tabs are not the problem - scrolling the list up to the top is the needed task!
Invoking the Window Menu requires an additional step: Opening the submenu. This is so cumbersome!
@peterpanino For me, Ctrl+1 does bring the first tab into view in the vertical tab bar.
For me, CTRL+1 only selects the page of the first tab - but it does NOT SCROLL up to the first tab!
Could it be a right vs left side bug?
@code3 No, it behaves the same way on the left side. But this is not a bug. It is just the way a vertical tab list behaves.
-
vote this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/202414
were you able to find a solution to this problem?
PeterPanino
The PinnedTabs are placed on top of the vertical tabs, but you must scroll up. My idea was to make the Pinned Tabs ALWAYS VISIBLE - independently from the scroll position of the Unpinned Tabs list. This means having TWO INDEPENDENT sections on Vertical Tabs:
- Pinned Tabs on top always visible independently from the scroll position of the Unpinned Tabs list.
- UnPinned Tabs below
This would make both the Pinned and Unpinned Tabs quickly reachable and thus more efficient.