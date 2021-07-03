Show tab bar in one window / hide tab bar in another window
-
I'd like to have one Vivaldi window with the tab bar open and another with the tab bar closed.
Now all the Vivaldi windows react to the command "Show tab bar" - they all show / close the tab bar.
Is there a way to open the tab bar in one Vivaldi window and close the tab bar in another Vivaldi window?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@raymm3852 No, but with the Tab Bar hidden you can still access the URL field with Ctrl+L and the Search Field with Ctrl+K or use Quick Commands (F2).
Independent Tab Bar Position per Window is not quite the same request.
-
malantheon
@raymm3852 This would be super useful, right now tab bars shows/hides in all windows. I too think this shoudl be window specific setting.
-
+1 this is a common pain point for me
-
MrDanielHarka
@raymm3852, @malantheon, @entec, I know It's been a while, but does Toggle UI achieve what you guys are looking for?
Press F2 then type Toggle UI.
I use that so often, that I remapped F11 to do just this.
I hope it helps.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MrDanielHarka Ctrl+F11 is the default shortcut for Toggle UI, and F11 is the default for Fullscreen mode.
Toggle UI is independent per window, but it hides the Address Bar, Status Bar, and Panel Toolbar as well as the Tab Bar, so it may not solve the problem. One would need to remember other shortcuts such as F8, Ctrl+L, Ctrl+K, Ctrl+Shift+S, and F4 to show the hidden toolbars in Toggle UI mode.
-
MrDanielHarka
@Pesala Exactly and I remapped it like I wrote.
May not, but maybe it will. That's why I started my reply with a question if this would be useful for them.
Yes, that is correct. I do all of my Vivaldi usage (except the browsing itself) exclusively with the keyboard, but that might not be optimal for everybody.
-
malantheon
@MrDanielHarka thanks for the suggestion. I does not really work for me though. Also, I have given up on Vivaldi (mostly because of this issue) in the mean time and primarily use Firefox, where this feature is just native. But I keep fingers crossed for Vivaldi and still keep an eye on it.