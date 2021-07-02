I like the sidebar Notes. I use it everyday.

I'd like to edit an existing note that I used the previous day, as Vivaldi starts up.

But it unnecessarily shows the new note button saying "Start here to add a new note" in the place that is supposed to be the note body.

In the top view of the sidebar, the note I want to use is already being selected.

But while "Start here to add a new note" is seen, although I click the note, the bottom view doesn't show the note body.

So, I have to select the note back after selecting another one.

Sometimes, I create a new note accidentally. Or, I double-click the note and create a note tab, which I don't want.

The problem happens only if the sidebar Notes was being opened when Vivaldi shut down.

Otherwise, "Start here to add a new note" doesn't show up.

I hope this behaviour will be improved.

Thank you.