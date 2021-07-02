-
I like the sidebar Notes. I use it everyday.
I'd like to edit an existing note that I used the previous day, as Vivaldi starts up.
But it unnecessarily shows the new note button saying "Start here to add a new note" in the place that is supposed to be the note body.
In the top view of the sidebar, the note I want to use is already being selected.
But while "Start here to add a new note" is seen, although I click the note, the bottom view doesn't show the note body.
So, I have to select the note back after selecting another one.
Sometimes, I create a new note accidentally. Or, I double-click the note and create a note tab, which I don't want.
The problem happens only if the sidebar Notes was being opened when Vivaldi shut down.
Otherwise, "Start here to add a new note" doesn't show up.
I hope this behaviour will be improved.
Thank you.
@alrescha Please see How to Report a Bug.
@pesala Sorry. I wasn't sure whether it's a bug or not at the first place.
Well, I'll report it.
Thank you.
@alrescha There is nothing for which to apologise. The Help menu sends you to this forum to report a bug to save a lot of false reports. After confirming here, read the notes at the link above, then report the bug. If you make a note of the bug number and post it here, that may help other users encountering the same problem.
@pesala I see. Thank you again.
@alrescha
I reported this as a bug.
Here's the bug number.
VB-81254
@alrescha i confirmed it now.
It's been over a year, but still no progress.
Sad.
@alrescha I do not see any bug here. If the note is selected in the Notes Panel then the content appears in the lower pane.
@Pesala
My Vivaldi version is 5.5.2805.42(win stable), but the bug is still alive.
It happens only when you reboot Vivaldi with Notes Panel opened.
Here's a screenshot.
This is just a trivial problem, but still troublesome for Notes users.
It causes some mistakes like I mentioned at the top of this thread.
@alrescha Yes, a irritating issue.
I confirmed this issue has been fixed in version 5.6.2867.36(win stable).
Thank you.
I don't know how long it's been, but this problem has occurred again.
Since I discovered Obsidian, I haven't used Vivaldi's Notes panel so often. However, the Notes sidebar is still handy when I want to keep a single note while browsing over several days. And the bug is annoying in this usage.