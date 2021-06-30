Cannot delete some emails
I've seen this happen before but didn't think much about it, but when it happened today, I figured I ought to post about it. I received an email from a company I've done business with before and wasn't interested in what it was selling today, so I clicked Shift+Delete. It was still there, so I tried it again. Ditto. Then just Delete. Nothing.
Saw a newer email I didn't need and navigated to it and hit Delete and it was gone. Navigated to another unessential email below the problem one, and deleted it. Still can't delete the problem email!
Anyone else seen this happen?
And now, after posting this, navigating back to my Inbox tab, clicking Delete, the email's gone. I'd still like to know what's going on when I can't delete an email when I want to the first time!
@durhammer I found this issue on the newest snapshot. I can't delete 44 entries/mails being in trash folder.
That similarily happened before when I started using Vivaldi a few months ago.
Came on here looking for the same answer.
I select delete from the received emails and nothing happens.
I have to go to the actual email account inbox to delete the mail.
Sounds like at least one of you should write a bug report.
Between the three of you, can you try to see if there is a pattern to those mails that causes the bug?
I could "solve" my issue with newest snapshot by deleting another mail of my Inbox.
So it was added to the existing mails in trash bin. And just after that being done I could empty the trash bin.
Not having that many issues deleting from my email accounts, it's just the outlook account that I have to go to the accounts inbox to delete it.
I have no idea how to write a bug report, if I did I would.
pauloaguia Translator
@oldsalt said in Cannot delete some emails:
I have no idea how to write a bug report, if I did I would.
https://vivaldi.com/pt-pt/bugreport/ (and then leave here the code you'll get for the bug).
@Durhammer , @Dancer18 , @oldsalt :
Could it be that the selection is gone? When you had problems deleting the mail, was the selected email blue in the messages list?
I have this issue sometimes, where the selection goes wonky. Although an email is selected and visible in the preview pane, for some reason the focus goes away from the message list and the selection is now grey, not blue. On those instances the shorcuts that work on the message list stop working (like Del to delete the email or k to mark it as read). If I click another email on the list and give it focus again and the selection is blue again, then I can resume using those shortcuts.
Does this look like what you guys were experiencng?
I don't remember anything being "in blue". I could use the up/down arrows to go to another email in my inbox and delete it. As I said initially, after posting the problem to the forum, when I went back to my inbox, navigated to the problem email, it deleted with no problem whatsoever. Very, very strange behavior.
I have the same issue, emails in blue and black, both happens the same issue. Some emails I can delete from the all inbox not read panel, some won't delete. There is not a pattern. I have to go to the corresponding email account to delete it.
I sent myself a test email, to my very same email address.
Message arrived now I can't delete it.
Yet all other new emails work fine.
to me, sounds like a bug. Now that Mail is no longer BETA! When are you going to implement the import function?
This Vivaldi community is quiet, newest messages a year old.
You just found a one year old thread.
See this newer thread about what I think may be the same issue, along with information that may help you
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77620/desktop-client-received-vivaldi-net-messages-do-not-respond-to-delete-commands
Dborhanian
@Dancer18 yeah, that worked for me too. thanks! how bizarre though