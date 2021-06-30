I've seen this happen before but didn't think much about it, but when it happened today, I figured I ought to post about it. I received an email from a company I've done business with before and wasn't interested in what it was selling today, so I clicked Shift+Delete. It was still there, so I tried it again. Ditto. Then just Delete. Nothing.

Saw a newer email I didn't need and navigated to it and hit Delete and it was gone. Navigated to another unessential email below the problem one, and deleted it. Still can't delete the problem email!

Anyone else seen this happen?