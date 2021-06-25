I do not know if you have FF installed. It is their pretty new feature and i like it a lot. It is hard to translate in words, it will be maybe better to try it.

You click on second option "Vyhledat pomocí Mapy.cz" ("Search with Mapy.cz") - see my previous picture "1.". So after you click on this option, the Address Bar will look exactly as seen on my previous picture "2."

The point and magic of this feature is, that in this certain step the browser Address Bar servers directly as website's search bar. In short: you do not need to go to the website first, and than to search "Praha" on this website - with this feature it works all in one in browser's Address Bar;)

So when i hit Enter i get directly the result from the service/website. This is what i will get:

I have to mention that in FF, it works with websites (i.e. their website search bars) that you add to Search Engine sections.

It will be great to have it in Vivaldi too.