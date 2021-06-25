Faster search in Address Bar
Hello there, what i really like is the feature that is available in FF. When i am going to search the street in Google Maps for example, the Address Bar immediately offers me an option to add street to the search field and then hit Enter. So i do not need to go to Google Maps first, and then to search the street. This way is much faster to search anything.
Will Vivaldi implement this feature please?
@xtech So autodetect and add search engines? Please upvote the existing request.
Hello there, here i send you in screenshots to understand better what i mean:
1.) I write first letters of the server. When i do that i can immediately see the option "Vyhledat pomocí Mapy.cz" (Search with Mapy.cz), i click on this.
2.) When i click on this i just write the desired word/location/etc. of what i am looking for. Here it is the city "Praha".
After i hit Enter and the server immediately search the city. As you can see, this procedure is faster, because you do need to go on the website first, and then write the searched phrase and hit Enter for second time.. Well, you search immediately what you want. Really clever.
Pesala Ambassador
@xtech See Settings, Search, Suggestions in the Address Field.
This is misunderstood. It is not about suggestions! This feature is about you search anything via website's search bar without actually being on this site! - i.e. i describes it above.
@xtech It is not working as you described it in Vivaldi so far.
However, when I type
mapsand add
Praha(without having your FF feature), you'll get this:
It might be similar to your version. Does your version directly opens Maps? Or is it similar to my screenshot, opening Google search-results?
Maybe there is an addon available for it?
I do not know if you have FF installed. It is their pretty new feature and i like it a lot. It is hard to translate in words, it will be maybe better to try it.
You click on second option "Vyhledat pomocí Mapy.cz" ("Search with Mapy.cz") - see my previous picture "1.". So after you click on this option, the Address Bar will look exactly as seen on my previous picture "2."
The point and magic of this feature is, that in this certain step the browser Address Bar servers directly as website's search bar. In short: you do not need to go to the website first, and than to search "Praha" on this website - with this feature it works all in one in browser's Address Bar;)
So when i hit Enter i get directly the result from the service/website. This is what i will get:
I have to mention that in FF, it works with websites (i.e. their website search bars) that you add to Search Engine sections.
It will be great to have it in Vivaldi too.
@xtech Thank you for your detailed description. I want to check that and installed FF a minute ago.
How can I activate that feature? I can't see it at the moment.
I checked it.
And it works with Vivaldi too.
Go to
mapy.czand rightclick into the searchbar.
Then click on
Add as Search-engineand give it a shortcut, like
m.
Now you can write
m prahainto your adressbar and have exactly what you want.
Well, how to enable it? I guess this is native feature of FF. Try to add some Search Engine into FF (in default there are some). My example is about website mapy.cz. I added the search bar of this site into my FF. So when i type first letters of mapy.cz (like "ma") in Address Bar, the figure from picture "1." appears. And then you pick up the option "Vyhledat pomocí Mapy.cz" (Search with Mapy.cz), and write the word to search.
Well, i will try your procedure. But first, i can not "Add as Search engine". I do not see there any option like this.
@xtech I did it with the German version of maps (google.de/maps/).
There - or similar in your chech version - you have the searchbar for the desired location. Right-Click in it to get the menu.
There should be an option like
Add as search.
I took your screenshot now.
Yeah, thanks for your effort. I know what you. I have tried it already. But in Mapy.cz there is really no option to add the search engine to the Vivaldi's list, really. That's why i asked how to add this.
So i do not know. Maybe Vivaldi does not support this website's search engine or so.. Maybe it support just SOME website's engines, not ALL. In FF you can add ALL search engines..
So it is probably another issue we have discovered;)
Yeah, i have checked this and i am right - Vivaldi does not support Mapy.cz search engine: I can not add this search engine to Vivaldi. In FF i can add everything.
And also, in FF you can add new search engine with one click on the icon. If there is new search engine available, you just click on icon where is "+".
But i can confirm that the FF feature works on Vivaldi with Google Maps (but not with Mapy.cz)- Anyway, it works a bit differently: you have to remember the shortcut. The FF variation sounds better to me. It is based on first letter(s) of the website.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24740/add-chrome-like-url-completion-quicksearch
Isn’t this what you’re asking for?
To: Dancer18
It is a native feature in FF, there is no add-on needed for this. You just need to add search engine of the website to FF- It works with EVERY website (search bar).
To: Code3
Yes, it is seems on same fature i am asking for here;)
@xtech said in Faster search in Address Bar:
To: Dancer18
It is a native feature in FF, there is no add-on needed for this. You just need to add search engine of the website to FF- It works with EVERY website (search bar).
OK, and how is your Mapy.cz added as search engine to FF?
That seems to be the only problem that has to be solved to get it work in Vivaldi.
We just have to figure out the correct URL-term to implement it into your Vivaldi-list. My list contains of 27 different engines...
In example: Another map beside google maps is wego.here.com.
They haven't the right-click-menu-option to add the site as search engine either.
I found the URL however: https://wego.here.com/search/%s
Unfortunately adding just
/search/%sto Mapy.cz doesn't work.