I don't know if it's a bug, or it got removed along the way, but I don't see the option to send tabs to a device (I'm logged in on my phone as well).

Apparently this was a feature before, judging from this post:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43699/tab-sending

Here's how it should appear:



There is no such option for me, only the option to generate a QR code for the website. I also think it should be accessible after right-clicking a tab as well.