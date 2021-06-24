Send to device from tab context menu
Hello, I would like to add the option "send the tab to the device", from the contextual menu of the tabs.
mib2berlin
@gonchi10
Hi, I don´t understand, you want to move the command from page context menu to tab context menu?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin not move, I want both possibilities, "send tab" from de page context menu and the tab context menu.
nikkehtine
I don't know if it's a bug, or it got removed along the way, but I don't see the option to send tabs to a device (I'm logged in on my phone as well).
Apparently this was a feature before, judging from this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43699/tab-sending
Here's how it should appear:
There is no such option for me, only the option to generate a QR code for the website. I also think it should be accessible after right-clicking a tab as well.
mib2berlin
@nikkehtine
Hi, the Chromium developer have removed this feature but the Vivaldi developer try to implement it again in Vivaldi.
Watch out for the report number: VB-86341
"Send to your devices" option doesn't work.
These number are listed in the release change logs.
Cheers, mib
patrickweiden
@nikkehtine: Please see also my started thread here.
mohamedraesa
It is really annoying especially because it has been more than one or two years and this very important feature not implemented or not working, I thought it will be one of the priorities
I used to send tabs in firefox seamlessly and effortless
Vivaldi is better for me in everything except this really annoying point
+1 it was useful and sadly removed by chromium
I don't understand why they would remove such a good feature, I hope the Vivaldi team brings it back!
@gbfelipe they look at their own telemetry. Everything which is used by 0.1% - 5% of userbase is at risk ...
I use KDE connect together with its browser extension.
No idea how it would work on Billy's OS though. However it's another good reason to switch to GNU/Linux .
DoctorG Ambassador
@npro said in Send tab to device:
However it's another good reason to switch to GNU/Linux
Yes and no
I i saw that KDEConnect exists now for many OS, not only Linux KDE
@DoctorG yep, that's why I posted it here with the reference to Billy
(plus my link provides an extra offline link for getting it, not just from "the Billy store" )
