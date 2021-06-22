Tab names in two lines
-
In the development of the theme "Horizontal Tab Scrolling Instead of Shrinking" and not only. I hope that the horizontal scrolling of the Tab will still be implemented.
At the same time, such a display of tab names would be useful when the tab bar is located vertically, which would reduce the width of the panel by 2 times with the same information content.
-
-
Допилинг через CSS
-
Pesala Ambassador
@VahIV There is a long thread with lots of votes for Multiple Row Tabs, which offers a different solution to the same problem.