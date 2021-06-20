@Silouan

It depends what do you have activated in "Show".

I don't have Trash enabled, for example.

Your huge amount of mails in Unread is because you don't have marked them as read, Vivaldi distinguishes between seen and read.

Select all with Ctrl+A and hit K and they disappear from Unread but stay in Received.

I work always in Unread, if new mails arrive and I really read it I use G, this mark the mail as read and move to the next mail

If you want Vivaldi to work like other mail clients enable:

This is wrong in my opinion, many people see bills in there postbox but they never read them.