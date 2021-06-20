Exclude accounts from All Messages?
jadeonking
Is there a way to exclude a specific account from "All Messages" I have an account I check infrequently so all it really does is add clutter
@jadeonking not yet, and it will likely not be possible to exclude an entire account from all messages because (as the name suggests), "all messages" is where really all messages should be found in principle.
Still, since it's super good to narrow down a search not only by keywords but also by other known stuff like account, it makes total sense to hide specific accounts from a view if only for that reason. M2 did that, too, so I think M3 will also add that in the future.
Semantics, I guess.
jadeonking
@wildente cheers for the reply in that case I'll just use windows mail to check that account and use Vivaldi mail for my others until then
Hello there
Is there a way to exclude deleted and archived messages in the 'all messages' maybe archived is ok but at least not to see populated the ones in the trash ?
thank you!
sorry ** correction**
I think Recevied messages under 'all messages' exclude archived and trash
Am I correct ?
so I need to check received messages to see all accounts excluding trash ?
mib2berlin
@Silouan
It depends what do you have activated in "Show".
I don't have Trash enabled, for example.
Your huge amount of mails in Unread is because you don't have marked them as read, Vivaldi distinguishes between seen and read.
Select all with Ctrl+A and hit K and they disappear from Unread but stay in Received.
I work always in Unread, if new mails arrive and I really read it I use G, this mark the mail as read and move to the next mail
If you want Vivaldi to work like other mail clients enable:
This is wrong in my opinion, many people see bills in there postbox but they never read them.
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in Exclude accounts from All Messages?:
This is wrong in my opinion, many people see bills in there postbox but they never read them.
With this setting, new messages are still marked as read until they are viewed. Clicking on the message in the list will automatically mark it as read. I use this as my default setting, and use the Received messages as my default view (not Unread).
@mib2berlin b thank you very much!
I did what you said ctrl a K now all of them are in received
I corrected all mail filter and removed trash
but I am confused about three states of mail as in unseen and unread
can you tell more ?
and also can you explain what do you mean when you say
''I work always in Unread, if new mails arrive and I really read it I use G, this mark the mail as read and move to the next mail'' what is G and how can i set it up your way ?
what exactly this setting mean would you know ?
and I totally agree about the invoice emails
mib2berlin
@Silouan
I don't use this setting, to my knowledge it enable the counter on the mail icon in the panel bar.
how can i set it up your way ?
There is nothing to setup, I open mail view, select Unread and take a look to my new mails.
If I am fine with a mail I hit the G key, it mark the mail as read and it disappear in Unread.
Mails are not really moved in Vivaldi, the view change.
Unseen meant:
You have 5 new mails in Unread, the first mail is selected and thus seen.
The other 4 are unseen until you select it.
More information > https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/
Cheers, mib