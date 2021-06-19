Option to only show favicon in tabs
I would like to have the option to only show the favicon in tabs without the text title.
@xep097 What, like this?
Have you tried using pinned tabs? They can be set to close as normal tabs, then closed with middle-click.
I like this browser. Because it can be highly configurated by myself. Such as the tabs, I can put it upside down, left and right.
I have a suggestion. would you please make every tab as icons on the tab list. I don't need to know what the context or the title of every website. It looks ugly and annoying. When you get many websites opened at the same time, It becomes a disaster to select a tiny small icon of websitesite.
Just hope you can give me a new option like this:
I think MacOS's dock is the best practice. It looks clean and neat.
@zukt clean and neat
@Pesala said in Option to only show favicon in tabs:
That could work. Then I would also need some kind of double-pinned tabs, so that when I set my tabs to allow horizontal scrolling those would be the tabs that stayed fixed on the right end and didn't scroll with the rest.
barbudo2005
Try this code for the non-active:
.tab-position [id*= "tab"].tab:not(.active) {min-width: 33px !important; max-width: 33px !important; }
So you use pinned tabs for the "real" ones.
barbudo2005
Use this code to show the "pinned" tabs:
.tab-position [id*= "tab"].tab:not(.active).pinned {min-width: 50px !important; max-width: 50px !important; } .tab-position .tab.pinned span.title::before {content: "📌\00a0"; font-size: 12px !important;}
@barbudo2005
thank you for your answer.
this changed the text and X icon position but did not change the tab size.
Do you know how we can change the tab size?
barbudo2005
That code works for me, but I use a code for Multiline tabs, so maybe a part of this code is the one that allows the width of the tabs to be set.