I like this browser. Because it can be highly configurated by myself. Such as the tabs, I can put it upside down, left and right.

I have a suggestion. would you please make every tab as icons on the tab list. I don't need to know what the context or the title of every website. It looks ugly and annoying. When you get many websites opened at the same time, It becomes a disaster to select a tiny small icon of websitesite.

Just hope you can give me a new option like this:



I think MacOS's dock is the best practice. It looks clean and neat.