immortgage
Hi - I have just rediscovered Vivaldi and ditched Google however I use a softphone and rely heavily on the telephone HTML links which don't appear to work in Vivaldi. I have read a couple of topics (very old) but can't seem to find an answer. Any ideas or assistance would be welcome.
I have the same problem. forced to have chrome or edge open to make phone calls.
@thj Yes, it is an old issue that affects some users, but apparently not a high priority.
I could find no feature request topic asking for Phone Hotlink support, so it is obviously not a common need.
Thanks. I made a request.
@thj @immortgage tel://.... and tel:.... links should work now in Vivaldi.
pocketlama
@DoctorG How? When I click on one of those links I get a popup asking what app I want to use without Google Voice as one of the options.
@pocketlama In Windows you have not set a standard app for tel: protocol. That's why a popup asks.
This could work in Vivaldi, too. ⇒ https://support.google.com/voice/answer/11397414?hl=en