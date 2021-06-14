Ability to Set Different Sizes and Higher Max Size for Panels
Can we have different panel sizes and also be able have bigger panels when needed. E.g. At max size Discord looks like:
This is how it looks in Opera GX:
@sirinath Right-click on the panel toolbar icon to set separate widths for each panel.
The maximum width is more than half the screen width. It think it is sufficient.
@pesala said in Ability to Set Different Sizes and Higher Max Size for Panels:
It think it is sufficient.
Well, it clearly isnt.
@pesala Where can I find the panel toolbar icon?
@komposten Yes. The current max size is insufficient.
@komposten said
Well, it clearly isnt.
What is the point of using a web panel if it takes more than half the screen? Just open the page in a tab.
On my 1920 x 1080 monitor the maximum width is well over half, about 1188 pixels. including the toolbar.
Komposten Translator
@pesala said in Ability to Set Different Sizes and Higher Max Size for Panels:
What is the point of using a web panel if it takes more than half the screen? Just open the page in a tab.
Quick access, that's what. I use both Slack and Teams in web panels so that I can easily open and close them with keyboard shortcuts without having to use separate tabs. I can also get push notifications without having to pollute my tab bar.
Neither Slack nor Teams is designed for narrow windows, so the panels must be quite wide for them to be usable. The fact that they cover a large part of the tab I have open isn't important since I don't use that tab while using these panels (unlike if I'm taking notes or something).
It's kinda the same deal as with unbounded Picture-in-Picture. For some people it doesn't make sense to make a fullscreen-sized PiP ("What's the point if it covers the entire screen?" "Just open the video in fullscreen, duh!"), but for others it's an extremely nice quality-of-life change.
Now, I personally don't need panels wider than the current limit. It all works out fine on my 1080p monitor. But what about a 1333x768 laptop? Or a portrait-oriented monitor?
@komposten If the available horizontal space is less, the case for using a separate tab is even stronger. Just pin it for quick access, and to reduce the impact on the Tab Bar. A shortcut for Switch to Tab 1 can also be used.
@pesala How do you add a shortcut to open tab X?
@sirinath Settings, Keyboard, Tabs.
You can set shortcuts for Tab 1-9 only.
@komposten Just middle-click on the webpanel, easy solution and quick access
@pesala OK
Having unlimited panel size like in Opera GX would be more preferred through.
@pesala said in Ability to Set Different Sizes and Higher Max Size for Panels:
Just pin it for quick access, and to reduce the impact on the Tab Bar. A shortcut for Switch to Tab 1 can also be used.
It's only possible to have shortcuts for 9 different tabs (10 if you count the "Switch to the last tab" shortcut). I frequently find that to not be enough, and if I used pinned tabs instead of panels I'd now only have 7 (8) shortcuts left.
Also, with panels you use the same shortcut to open and close them. With tabs you need two shortcuts: one to jump to the tab, and one to go back to the previous tab. And that very quickly gets messy after you've jumped between your a pinned tabs a few times and then try to get back to the "previous" tab (which will be several steps back in the tab recency list).
Pinned tabs can probably be useful for some purposes, but for me they're far inferior to web panels for communication tools like Slack and Teams.
@hololoyoj Can't middle click it with the keyboard.
@komposten Well..... yea i cant argue with that, ur right
@komposten WAIT a second
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Polestar on
A bit late, but you can set the panel width in your custom css
.panel-group { width:calc(95vw - 35px) !important; }
Only drawback is that you can't set max-width, so every panel will be this size... (or at least I could not find a solution for this)