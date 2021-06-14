@pesala said in Ability to Set Different Sizes and Higher Max Size for Panels:

What is the point of using a web panel if it takes more than half the screen? Just open the page in a tab.

Quick access, that's what. I use both Slack and Teams in web panels so that I can easily open and close them with keyboard shortcuts without having to use separate tabs. I can also get push notifications without having to pollute my tab bar.

Neither Slack nor Teams is designed for narrow windows, so the panels must be quite wide for them to be usable. The fact that they cover a large part of the tab I have open isn't important since I don't use that tab while using these panels (unlike if I'm taking notes or something).

It's kinda the same deal as with unbounded Picture-in-Picture. For some people it doesn't make sense to make a fullscreen-sized PiP ("What's the point if it covers the entire screen?" "Just open the video in fullscreen, duh!"), but for others it's an extremely nice quality-of-life change.

Now, I personally don't need panels wider than the current limit. It all works out fine on my 1080p monitor. But what about a 1333x768 laptop? Or a portrait-oriented monitor?