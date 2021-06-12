Add sorting of bookmarks by date ascending and descending
Add sorting of bookmarks by date ascending and descending, in my old "Boat Browser" when I added a bookmark then it was placed at the top of the list, its avoids scrolling to find a recent bookmark
(Sorry for my English)
UP 🥺
mib3berlin
@Veto88
Hi, your request got 3 user votes in 2 Years, I guess this will not happen.
You can sort bookmarks by date already in Vivaldi for Android, does this not work for you?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin This functionality is incomplete because you cannot sort by ascending or descending date. My request is that when I add a new bookmark I would like it to be displayed at the top of the list.