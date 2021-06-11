Thin icons everywhere
elderlygoblin
The icons in UI aren't very consistent - the ones in the left panel are nice and thin, but the ones in the top and bottom bars are bold. The sizes of the rewind and fast forward icons in the top bar also clash with the other ones in the top bar because they're smaller.
I think the UI would look a lot nicer if all icons were thin like the ones in the left panel.
Absolutely second this. I think UI consistency is key to the experience, the UI icons are different for sure.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Themes on
Vivaldi 7.0 has a redesigned icon set, and should be more consistent across the browser now
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests