Cannot create new or custom email folder
-
I cannot find any way of creating a custom folder in which to save/copy/move emails. Searched the forum and found something that referenced "Preferences" but that must be really old. I'm on Vivaldi 4.0.2312.24 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on MX Linux, just recently released?
I even tried adding a custom folder on my (AOL -- yes, I know) web mail and could do that, but it doesn't show up under Vivaldi mail client. I really want to like Vivaldi, but this is frustrating.
-
@durhammer Vivaldi mail client does not have folders. It has views. Creating a label effectively creates a "folder."
Custom Folders are not set by you in the mail client. They are communicated to the mail client from an IMAP server.
-
@ayespy Saved me twice now, @Ayespy! Thanks!
Yes, now I can see a "Test" folder I created on AOL mail. I'll try using labels also to see which works better. Though I suppose the AOL mail folder has the advantage of being available across all devices, though -- can't (yet?) use M3 on the droid version of Vivaldi.
SOLVED
-
@durhammer just in case you are really bored and want to understand why folders are a concept from hell
https://wildente.vivaldi.net/e-mail-folders-and-whats-wrong-with-them/
Get happy with search and labels
-
@wildente Thanks for that. Honestly, the only reason I was even interested in folders is because my wife makes use of them. I was planning to introduce her to Vivaldi (i. e., install it on her PC) and the mail client and ditch T-bird and its memory issues. Me, I use filtering and searching already in T-bird so never even thought about folders or labels or their uses. Seeing that the mail panel does let you expand labels would seem to work nicely without actually moving crap around.
I do wish I could customize the mail panel, though so my main mail account and inbox were at the top and I didn't have to scroll down to futz with it. I've +1-ed one or more suggestions to that effect, so no need to point me to 'em. I just like to carp about it.
-
@durhammer My wife is also a folder addict, but she has them in the GMail web interface, so they would be inherited by M3.
-
@ayespy Hoping to get mine to convert to labels, but I guess if they're up there in the AOhelL server, they'll be seen and used anyhoo.
-
I would very much appreciate a step by step account of how to make a custom folder - e.g. "receipts"
-
@hderham said in Cannot create new or custom email folder:
I would very much appreciate a step by step account of how to make a custom folder - e.g. "receipts"
Note that Vivaldi does not have its own folders, it only syncs with the folders on the server. If you have an IMAP account, go ahead and select the account in the "all accounts" section in the panel. Right click and select "create folder". Give it a name. The folder is created on the server (which is shown in the "all accounts" section) and it also appears (mirrored) in the "custom folders" section, which collects all the custom (=non standard) folders you may have in any of your accounts in one place.
-
Thank you. Finally managed it. I had cone it once before some time ago, but forgotten - right click on the account and add and name folder!
-
itecmanager
@WildEnte Thanks a lot. You showed us what me and Leo AI couldn't figured out, LOL,
Cheers