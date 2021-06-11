@wildente Thanks for that. Honestly, the only reason I was even interested in folders is because my wife makes use of them. I was planning to introduce her to Vivaldi (i. e., install it on her PC) and the mail client and ditch T-bird and its memory issues. Me, I use filtering and searching already in T-bird so never even thought about folders or labels or their uses. Seeing that the mail panel does let you expand labels would seem to work nicely without actually moving crap around.

I do wish I could customize the mail panel, though so my main mail account and inbox were at the top and I didn't have to scroll down to futz with it. I've +1-ed one or more suggestions to that effect, so no need to point me to 'em. I just like to carp about it.