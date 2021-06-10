So in the Start Page, you can have access to multiple Speed Dials. However, there's no way to order or sort them, it seems. Even renaming them something like "Speed Dial 1" and "Speed Dial 2" doesn't work; they sort correctly in bookmarks, but their order remains static in the Start Page. The (admittedly minor) issue for me here is that the reason why I have multiple Speed Dials in the first place is because I have a different preferred Dial per platform; for example, one for Vivaldi mobile, one for my laptop, one for my desktop, etc. But the Speed Dial for mobile is the default one for all of my platforms. If I go to the Start Page in Vivaldi on any platform, it starts on that specific Dial, when on my laptop I'd prefer it default to my laptop Dial. It's an extra click I have to do to switch away from one Dial to the other.

Is there no way to re-order the Start Page Speed Dials?