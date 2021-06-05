@DoctorG Hmm, when testing now in Chrome/Chromium you're right- it does stick to the field... strange.

I'm sure that pressing ESC would leave the input field, and that's how browsers have always done it.

Must be something new in other browsers

Anyway I prefer how Vivaldi does it:

If I'm in a text field and want to scroll the page up to check something or follow a link, I press ESC. I can then focus the text input again using spatial nav or Tab.

If it was to change to not leaving the input with ESC, that would be bad for keyboard accessibility, not good at all. There would be no way to leave the input field. Unless the page has an on-page element that can be focused with Tab.

On this test case: https://pathduck.github.io/test/spatial-navigation/

If you focus a text input field and want to scroll a little, how do you do it? You'd have to use PgDown/PageUp or press Tab to focus a non-input element (a button). In Vivaldi I can press ESC and press Arrows.

Sorry, but Ctrl+F1 keyboard help says: Esc is Page → Stop Loading.

Yes, but only during page load when an input field is not focused.