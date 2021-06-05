ESC defocus inputs
When I open an input and press esc it defocus the input. On one plattform I use vim emulation which is in conflict with this behavior. Is it possible to disable this behavior. It does not seem to exist in chromium.
@gwen-dragon Thank you! Is there a way for me to subscribe to the issue/receive a mail when this issue is fixed?
Focus bug still not fixed. Annoying as it needs click or many keystrokes to get focus back.
VB-80311 "Esc loses focus of textarea or input field" - Unconfirmed
This is how pressing ESC inside an input/textarea element is supposed to work and always has.
OP seems to use an extension for "vim" input, so most likely a bug relating to a specific extension.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in ESC defocus inputs:
This is how pressing ESC inside an input/textarea element is supposed to work and always has.
I can reproduce such issue! No extensions, fresh profile and used profile.
Where is this documented that Esc leaves input fields? Unexpected!
Sorry, but Ctrl+F1 keyboard help says: Esc is Page → Stop Loading.
And why do other browsers as Chromium, Edge and Firefox to not flee with Esc to the void as Vivaldi does?
@DoctorG Hmm, when testing now in Chrome/Chromium you're right- it does stick to the field... strange.
I'm sure that pressing ESC would leave the input field, and that's how browsers have always done it.
Must be something new in other browsers
Anyway I prefer how Vivaldi does it:
If I'm in a text field and want to scroll the page up to check something or follow a link, I press ESC. I can then focus the text input again using spatial nav or Tab.
If it was to change to not leaving the input with ESC, that would be bad for keyboard accessibility, not good at all. There would be no way to leave the input field. Unless the page has an on-page element that can be focused with Tab.
On this test case: https://pathduck.github.io/test/spatial-navigation/
If you focus a text input field and want to scroll a little, how do you do it? You'd have to use PgDown/PageUp or press Tab to focus a non-input element (a button). In Vivaldi I can press ESC and press Arrows.
Sorry, but Ctrl+F1 keyboard help says: Esc is Page → Stop Loading.
Yes, but only during page load when an input field is not focused.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck If ESC leave input field in sense of WAI web standards, then Vivaldi does it wrong.
Esc should f.ex. clear a tooltip or close popup or menu; but not leave a field.
@DoctorG I don't think this is in any spec, it's up to the user agent to decide how to handle it.
Do you have a specific use case where pressing ESC is actually needed inside a text input field and where the pressing of ESC and leaving it would be a problem?
When navigating web sites with the keyboard, I often focus text fields I don't want to focus and have no way of getting out with Tab. Then I can press ESC in Vivaldi - a clear accessibility win.
@Pathduck OK, WAI/WCAG it is not a has-to-be-standard.
Well, then the "work" of the Esc key it is a special Vivaldi peculiarity
@DoctorG I hope they keep it as-is and don't see a particular case why it shouldn't work like it does.
IMO, the other browsers have it the wrong way
@Pathduck I thought in the past that it could have been a bug as Vivaldi has so many issues with keyboard usage.
Never mind, i have to remember what Esc key does on Vivaldi.