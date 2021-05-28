Vivaldi smartphone OS
-
siddharthjbaburaj
We should make a Vivaldi smartphone OS with a mobile of our own with high end specs utilizing features of Firefox OS but also having large amount of native apps that aren't we apps !!
-
@siddharthjbaburaj Interesting idea!
This could be made in partnership with Indiegogo that has a Vivaldi special member a.k.a. @jon as big fan.
-
@siddharthjbaburaj I think the Vivaldi team is busy enough making a browser.
-
I don't see it as far off, although not in the near future and it certainly requires collaboration with some other dedicated hardware company.
The OS itself is less of a problem, since a Linux kernel can be used as a base.
But this currently with a small team is still Sci-Fi.
-
Yes, I think our current focus is on the browser... oh, and the mail client, calendar and feed reader, across platforms. We are keeping busy.
We do not shy away from big tasks, but we also want to make sure we deliver quality. That takes time and effort.
-
@jon , of this I am convinced, even sometimes I am surprised by the amount of improvements in a short time with such a small team. The quality of your work I have never questioned, that is precisely why I use this great browser.
Hopefully one day you will have the recources and the personnel to dedicate Vivaldi to this type of task, a European company that can deal with the big US monopolies is really needed.
-
You are going to like the next release.
-
@jon , I like every next release of Vivaldi
-
@Catweazle , good to hear. This one is getting to be special.
-
@jon Our (im)patience is severely tested here!
I knew I was right with that gif
or was it that one?
-
@jon said in Vivaldi smartphone OS:
You are going to like the next release.
Hype! Hype!
-
@jon I'll rephrase: I think the Vivaldi team is busy enough making an Internet suite.