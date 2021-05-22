I'll add a vote for this behavior. I have many Tab Stacks (love this feature), but I must watch closely when closing a Tab, as it frequently jumps to an entirely different Stack - not what one would expect. I'd migrate my Wife's computer to Vivaldi, but I would never be able to explain what it is doing in this regard.

Also, I feel that the Right-click option to "close tabs to Right" (or Left) should also be confined to the current Tab Stack. I used this once, and destroyed most of an entirely different Stack - not happy about that.