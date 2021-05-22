Confine "Close Tab in Recently Used Order" to current Stack
paul1149 Supporters
I use the "Close Tab in Recently Used Order" option because it's the only way I've found to control where V. goes on closing a tab. And it works well. But it often will jump to a different tab stack, which makes for confusion and more work.
It would be nice if "Close Tab in Recently Used Order" could be limited to the current tab stack.
Thanks.
I'll add a vote for this behavior. I have many Tab Stacks (love this feature), but I must watch closely when closing a Tab, as it frequently jumps to an entirely different Stack - not what one would expect. I'd migrate my Wife's computer to Vivaldi, but I would never be able to explain what it is doing in this regard.
Also, I feel that the Right-click option to "close tabs to Right" (or Left) should also be confined to the current Tab Stack. I used this once, and destroyed most of an entirely different Stack - not happy about that.
pauloaguia Translator
I think simply adding another checkbox to the closing options to always stay in the same tab stack would make everyone happy
paul1149 Supporters
@pauloaguia The devs would have to determine the relative demand for the two behaviors. If almost everyone wants the closing action confined to the current stack, then it's not worth the clutter of another option box. But if opinion is more divided, your suggestion is an excellent way to do it.
chrispatrob
I strongly agree. Vivaldi has made the concept of navigating and working within a tabstack so effective, with 2nd row tabs, that it has become instinctive to expect most tab actions to keep you in the current tabstack.
It is so quick to change tabstacks that the default option for pretty much anything should be not to chuck you out of the tabstack you are focused (mentally, not CSS) in.
The current behaviour when a tab is closed is no different to Firefox or Chrome because tabstacks are ignored.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
m.mahmoudian
I personally would like to see the toggle checkbox as @pauloaguia mentioned in their comment. I believe all different form of post closing action need such confinement.