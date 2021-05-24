@eugenesv The biggest barrier to entry for upgrading the storage in a laptop (if it is upgradable) is having the right screwdriver and an external enclosure to facilitate transferring the data. Otherwise, it is fairly easy. I have upgraded the storage myself on every laptop I have owned. Even did it twice on my current laptop as it started to run out of space (went from 500GB → 1TB → 4TB and only had to buy an enclosure for the last upgrade because my laptop has 2 M.2 slots).

Older laptops, which are probably the best contenders for a storage upgrade, will probably have a 2.5" HDD, and upgrading that to an SSD in the same form factor will massively improve the experience of using the laptop. Laptops with these drives often even have a convenient hatch specifically for accessing the drive. The external enclosures for 2.5" drives are also incredibly cheap now at under ~$10 USD. Newer laptops with M.2 SSDs are also easily upgradable, but there enclosures can be a bit more pricey if you want to get the full speed available (got mine for $25 USD, but it is somewhat limited in transfer speed).

In regard to the screwdriver necessary for the disassembly, if it is a small phillips (+), then you can pick up a small set for about $6 USD.

You can then use a program like Macrium Reflect - Free Edition to clone over the drive. Depending on how the original drive is partitioned, it can be easy to expand the volumes to the new larger space or just require a few more clicks if your drive's partitioning isn't ideal. My most recent 2 upgrades had a small partition at the end of the drive, so I needed subtract its space from the main partition when expanding it and then transfer the final partition separately into the leftover space.

It shouldn't take more than half an hour of actual physical work. Looking up YouTube videos for how to take apart your laptop or how to clone your drive could add a bit more time. The transfer of data also takes awhile, but you can do other things while it is transferring, and if it is a small drive, the process shouldn't take too long.

Essentially, the process seems more difficult than it really is, but the increase in soldered down storage and Apple's approach to storage does make it impossible for some people.