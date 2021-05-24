Program size
Hello!
In the installation folder the total size of the program reaches 1gb. Is this normal?
@gwen-dragon I did not exactly understand the question!
Pesala Ambassador
@gwen-dragon Indeed only the program is 500mb. But still not a big size for a program?
@gwen-dragon Is the installer folder that contains the setup and the 7z file necessary or can we delete it?
Pesala Ambassador
@stephavra Nearly half of the size is taken by vivaldi.7z, which is used for updating the program. Sequoia is a handy utility for visualising disk usage.
@gwen-dragon Thank you for your help.
@stephavra
Mine is 1,4GB. So , i guess yours is OK.
Note that the "Default" folder only , is about 900MB.
It contains all useful data as Bookamarks , Passwords , Settings , Extensions and more.
So its to make a periodic Backup , just in case , so you can quickly and safely restore all these useful.
@Pesala said in Program size:
Nearly half of the size is taken by vivaldi.7z, which is used for updating the program
There are a few forum posts re. the app size that end up "resolved" with this explanation, but it's still an unresolved issue that such a big installer persists since there are still plenty of computers with small primary drives
I understand it's used for a binary diff so the update is smaller, but I don't understand why the diff can't use the unpacked Vivaldi binary files instead of using the packed installer, so that whenever you need a new version you get a packed binary diff, unpack it, apply to the installed app, and avoid the need to store the packed installer intermediary
@eugenesv said in Program size:
there are still plenty of computers with small primary drives
Yeah, my C64 has only a 5.25 floppy drive that holds 171Kb per side, I guess I have to deal with it.
Or more seriously, use a PC with a HD large enough, they sell them for 20Euro/Terabyte as of today.
@iAN-CooG said in Program size:
Or more seriously, use a PC with a HD large enough, they sell them for 20Euro/Terabyte as of today.
More seriously, that's just an ignorant and useless advice. How would 20Euro help you in a laptop where you'd need to go through a huge effort to move your system (it seems you price the time/effort at 0, so maybe you could offer that free service to anyone with a hard drive?), and some laptops even have soldered drives
@eugenesv said in Program size:
laptop
ok, I don't use those because I consider them toy computers, I am used to proper PCs where it's a matter of 5 minutes to install an additional HD
@eugenesv The biggest barrier to entry for upgrading the storage in a laptop (if it is upgradable) is having the right screwdriver and an external enclosure to facilitate transferring the data. Otherwise, it is fairly easy. I have upgraded the storage myself on every laptop I have owned. Even did it twice on my current laptop as it started to run out of space (went from 500GB → 1TB → 4TB and only had to buy an enclosure for the last upgrade because my laptop has 2 M.2 slots).
Older laptops, which are probably the best contenders for a storage upgrade, will probably have a 2.5" HDD, and upgrading that to an SSD in the same form factor will massively improve the experience of using the laptop. Laptops with these drives often even have a convenient hatch specifically for accessing the drive. The external enclosures for 2.5" drives are also incredibly cheap now at under ~$10 USD. Newer laptops with M.2 SSDs are also easily upgradable, but there enclosures can be a bit more pricey if you want to get the full speed available (got mine for $25 USD, but it is somewhat limited in transfer speed).
In regard to the screwdriver necessary for the disassembly, if it is a small phillips (+), then you can pick up a small set for about $6 USD.
You can then use a program like
Macrium Reflect - Free Editionto clone over the drive. Depending on how the original drive is partitioned, it can be easy to expand the volumes to the new larger space or just require a few more clicks if your drive's partitioning isn't ideal. My most recent 2 upgrades had a small partition at the end of the drive, so I needed subtract its space from the main partition when expanding it and then transfer the final partition separately into the leftover space.
It shouldn't take more than half an hour of actual physical work. Looking up YouTube videos for how to take apart your laptop or how to clone your drive could add a bit more time. The transfer of data also takes awhile, but you can do other things while it is transferring, and if it is a small drive, the process shouldn't take too long.
Essentially, the process seems more difficult than it really is, but the increase in soldered down storage and Apple's approach to storage does make it impossible for some people.
mib3berlin
@nomadic
Hi, I help many 10 year old laptops to get a new life for another few years with new SSD.
It feels really like a new laptop.
Cheers, mib