Bookmarks tree-level view improvements
-
When you have many sub-folders of bookmarks, it's hard to define on what level the folder or bookmark is. So I propose to add something like this (could be optional):
-
In earlier Firefox versions (ending with v56.0.2) there was an add-on called "Go Parent Folder." This did exactly what you're requesting and I personally would like to see as well...
The user would click in the search bar of the bookmarks side panel, type the bookmark name and locate one of the search results that would popup. From there you could right click on one and see a context menu with several items one of which would be "Go Parent Folder."
This would open up the main folder expand the sub-folders below it to show the specific location of the bookmark.
Unfortuantely FF did drop this add-on after they overhauled their browser and to my knowledge never brought it back. I would love to see Vivaldi incorporate this as a native feature since it would offer immeasurable value to the end user...
-
I concur !
-
I went to forum to request the same...
Issue is significant with using bookmarks with a lot of subfolders when I want to get quickly to folder with bookmark that I'm searching for (not only click to particular bookmark and browse it).
How I have to work now:
- Search some bookmark by writing text to search window
- Remember folder tree
- Delete text from search engine
- Click manually through folder tree to exact folder
How it could work - 1st way:
- Search some bookmark by writing text to search window
- Mark bookmark by clicking it by right button of mouse
- Select "Expand bookmarks to this folder" (newly added function)
- Cursor will stay in selected bookmark or folder
How it could work - 2nd way:
- Search some bookmark by writing text to search window
- Mark bookmark by clicking it by left or right button of mouse
- Delete text from search engine
- Cursor will stay in selected bookmark or folder, and automatically expands bookmark to this folder.
-
mohamadeen
Why this wasn't fixed yet, it's so frustrating at times. It's been more than a year since this was regressed with reported bugs.
-
-
luagwoandersch
request from 2018 on the same topic https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28972/keep-current-bookmark-selected-after-cancelling-tree-search