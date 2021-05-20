@stardust

In earlier Firefox versions (ending with v56.0.2) there was an add-on called "Go Parent Folder." This did exactly what you're requesting and I personally would like to see as well...

The user would click in the search bar of the bookmarks side panel, type the bookmark name and locate one of the search results that would popup. From there you could right click on one and see a context menu with several items one of which would be "Go Parent Folder."

This would open up the main folder expand the sub-folders below it to show the specific location of the bookmark.

Unfortuantely FF did drop this add-on after they overhauled their browser and to my knowledge never brought it back. I would love to see Vivaldi incorporate this as a native feature since it would offer immeasurable value to the end user...