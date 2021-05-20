Vivaldi Meme Factory
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Share your best! Memes, jokes, whatever. The only rule – they need to be Vivaldi related.
If you’re not the original author, please do your best to credit the creator or link to where you found it.
-
@jane-n I created that one...
and I have a nice Vivaldi Gif collection (don't know if this can come here)
-
I've seen a few of this one floating around. Here's one i whipped up today
-
@ornorm Here they are...
Edit : forgot the most recent one... hidden because it's *Off-topic and I don't want to be banned
-
I made this one to celebrate the release of M3:
Some older ones:
Keep Calm and Love Vivaldi: https://imgur.com/NGIBzEU
Vivaldi Awesome Dino: https://imgur.com/I7wRHoB
Ristorante Vivaldi: https://imgur.com/bJdk5jy
-
Some years ago, I made this one
-
@gwen-dragon , yes, but unfortunately I can't do another one soon, since I had the program to do it on the old PC, and I got it from a promotional giveaway. This program is usually paid and not exactly cheap.
Crazy Talk (promocional offer $99, normal price $199)
I found another one, FOSS, but not so complet, Papagayo
-
stardepp Translator
-
-
@catweazle time to learn Blender
-
-
One representing all recent Forum updates trying to destroy our Vivaldi Forum Mods
-
After seeing the Firefox update on twitter I made this: https://imgur.com/a/5MWVzva
Isn't tracking 17 billion clicks the oppsosite of privacy?
-
@gwen-dragon Game me a chance to post this oldie but goodie:
Requires some knowledge of noughties' internet culture
s/Opera/Vivaldi/g
-
-
-
@gwen-dragon said in Vivaldi Meme Factory:
@catweazle Vivaldian asteroid killing Google's Dinosaurs?
That's how I see it too
-
@gwen-dragon Extinction of the dinosaurs by Vivaldi's asteroid.
Who used that T-rex Dinosaur?
by coincidence, the score is 00042
-
The V-Team
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team