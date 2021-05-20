Panel keeps disappearing again
Dear Community,
With Vivaldi 3.8, my Panel keeps disappearing again randomly. I know the bug was present in the past (with Vivaldi 3.5 or 3.6... I can't quite remember), but it seems to have resurfaced again.
I already filed a bug report (VB-79783), but I was wondering if anyone else is having the same problem. As written before, my Panel keeps disappearing randomly without any pattern. That makes it hard to reproduce the bug. Switching between fullscreen and windowed mode doesn't seem to cause the bug. Yesterday evening, when I was quitting Vivaldi and shutting down my computer, the Panel was still visible. This morning, the Panel was gone and I had to reactivate it using Vivaldi Menu - View - Show Panel.
I'm using Vivaldi 3.8.2259.42 (Stable channel) and already did a clean install of Vivaldi, to see if that changes things. I'm on Windows 10 21H1 (Build 19043.985), but the bug was also already present with Windows 10 20H2.
Komposten Translator
Yup, happens to me every single time I start Vivaldi (usually on one of my two windows, but sometimes on both), both in Windows and Linux. I don't think it was ever fixed for it has been happening for as long as I can recall.
Pesala Ambassador
@hellbillydeluxe I see this bug sometimes, but since I tend to work without the panel toolbar open it does not bother me.
F4 is easy to restore it, or you could use whatever shortcut you like to activate the panel that you use the most. I use Ctrl+1 - Ctrl+8.
Thank you for all your replies so far. It's good to know I'm not the only one with this problem.
Luckily, I know how to restore the Panel, but I still find it mildly disturbing that it disappears randomly and on its own.
I like the Panel so much that I'd rather prefer for it to be always visible, especially since we have that nice Transparency/Blur effect since 3.8. But then again, it's "only" the Panel disappearing, not something else like the Tab bar.
@gwen-dragon That's true. It would be much worse if the Panel was gone completely.
Always think positive.
To those of you running into this issue, are you using both 'Floating Panel' and 'Auto-Close Inactive Panel' (Settings > Panel > Panel Options)? Only managed to (reliably) reproduce the bug with these exact settings so far.
Also, just in case it can help someone: the floating panel can have two different 'modes', so to speak. Either
- The panel/sidebar is static, only expanded panels are floating
- The whole thing is floating
If you end up in the second mode either by accident or due to a bug, manually close an expended panel once (so that only the sidebar portion is shown) to get the static sidebar back. It will stay that way as long as you do not toggle off the panel completely while a panel is expanded.
The way I've been able to trigger the bug is to
- Enable both 'Floating Panel' and 'Auto-Close Inactive Panel'
- Have the panel in 'mode 1' (see previous post)
- Open e.g. the Notes panel
- Use a keyboard shortcut to open a new window, or to exit the browser
The panel will then be in 'mode 2'.
If you've had the panel disappear on you with different settings, or find other ways to reproduce the bug, please let us know about it!
Komposten Translator
@ingeb That is pretty much the exact situation I'm in. I use Auto-Closing Floating Panels, and when starting Vivaldi I pretty much always find one (or both) of my windows in 'mode 2'.
@ingeb That's my setting as well. I have "Floating Panel" and "Auto-Close Inactive Panels" enabled and my Panel is in Mode 1, meaning that my Panel itself is static and always visible.
I've also noticed that when I start Vivaldi for the first time after my PC has booted up, the Panel has always disappeared and I need to re-enable it. But not only that, I also have to click on one of the Panel items (like Bookmarks) in order for the Panel to stay visible. If I just click outside the Panel, the whole Panel disappears.
linguaoccultus
Can add to this one: i see it after each update on one machine and never on my own and a third one.
The web panels are completely "gone" as in hiding this bar using "Vivaldi Menu -> View -> Panels" and can be restored this way also. It is not only shut or minimized to the button alone only since we disabled this setting.
(Windows 10 21H1 19043.985 | Vivaldi 3.8.2259.42 Stable Channel 64-Bit)
Same here but I'm not using 'Auto-Close Inactive Panel'.
My settings:
First I thought it was just happening with a restart of the browser in one of the two windows I usually have opened. But I've also noticed the panel just being gone at random intervals.
Would that lazy load option for web panels be involved?
I mostly (but not always) notice it being gone after having opened a good number of tabs using the middle mouse button, so ther might be a connection there?
I've enabled "show panel toggle". That part does stay. But it's like it randomly toggles.
Just to be clear when I said 'toggles' earlier I didn't mean that it also opens on itself sometimes.
I just figured out that it closes when you watch a video in full screen or a game in full screen. I just tested it with sugar heroes to be sure.
I guess no one cares about this bug anymore!?
mib2berlin
@endemion
Hi, I guess nobody else have the issue since it was reported 6 month ago.
I use the panel toggle and if I open a panel it stays open forever even when I switch to full screen and back on Windows 11 and Linux with latest stable and snapshot.
May you can check with a guest profile, it exclude all settings and extensions.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
I did the guest profile thing, issue persists. I did it on two separate computers. Both have the panel missing after full screen.
@endemion I cannot reproduce this on any of my machines.
What exact steps are you using to make it happen?
And do you have floating panels set?
@ayespy
My settings are as shown in the screenshot except that I now have "show panel toggle" enabled just to make it easier to re-enable the panel. If there is a way to upload something like a settings file let me know. I've also tried to disable "floating panel". It made no difference.
I'm not doing anything special just going to full screen and back makes the panel collapse. It doesn't matter if it's a game, youtube, or any of the other video sites. Well I guess there is one "exception" if I hit F11 (twice) it doesn't collapse.
By the way I'm running vivaldi in stand alone mode (makes backups easier) not that it should matter but maybe it does?
-
@endemion I get about your settings, but please describe what you DO, step-by-step, and how you do it (in other words exactly what control you use, be it keyboard shortcut, button in the page, button on the UI or whatever) from the point where you have a panel to the point where you don't.
Also: do you use any CSS modifications?