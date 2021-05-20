Dear Community,

With Vivaldi 3.8, my Panel keeps disappearing again randomly. I know the bug was present in the past (with Vivaldi 3.5 or 3.6... I can't quite remember), but it seems to have resurfaced again.

I already filed a bug report (VB-79783), but I was wondering if anyone else is having the same problem. As written before, my Panel keeps disappearing randomly without any pattern. That makes it hard to reproduce the bug. Switching between fullscreen and windowed mode doesn't seem to cause the bug. Yesterday evening, when I was quitting Vivaldi and shutting down my computer, the Panel was still visible. This morning, the Panel was gone and I had to reactivate it using Vivaldi Menu - View - Show Panel.

I'm using Vivaldi 3.8.2259.42 (Stable channel) and already did a clean install of Vivaldi, to see if that changes things. I'm on Windows 10 21H1 (Build 19043.985), but the bug was also already present with Windows 10 20H2.